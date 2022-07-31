NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, July 31

Around the NFL

Reuben Foster's journey toward an NFL comeback is continuing in 2022.

The free-agent linebacker has a workout scheduled with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Rapoport adds that Foster has had several workouts with teams as he eyes a return to the league.

Foster, a former first-round pick by the 49ers in 2017, last played a game on Oct. 28, 2018. Following a fantastic rookie season that was cut short by injury, the 28-year-old missed the end of his second season after being waived by San Francisco during an investigation into a domestic violence allegation, for which he was later cleared.

Foster was then claimed by Washington, but a devastating knee injury during OTAs in 2019 put a quick end to his fresh start. The same injury extended his absence in 2020, when he was placed on injured reserve ahead of the season. Foster tried out for teams ahead of the 2021 season but remained unsigned throughout.

The Seahawks are giving Foster a look as the team approaches its first season without Bobby Wagner in 10 years. Foster has shown great capability as a sure tackler up the middle, notching 101 tackles (10 for a loss) in 16 career games, but a combination of off-the-field issues and injuries have hindered his playing career.

INJURIES

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
  • DL Foley Fatukasi (calf) and OL Jawaan Taylor (hamstring) are dealing with injuries but neither are considered serious, head coach Doug Peterson told reporters Sunday.
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
  • WR Van Jefferson will see a specialist on Monday for a knee issue that has complicated his offseason, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per a source. Rapoport adds that Jefferson faces the possibility of missing a few weeks because of the injury, but the 26-year-old will have more info following his appointment, including if he will need surgery.

