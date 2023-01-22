Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Jan. 22

Published: Jan 22, 2023 at 04:46 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2022 · 14-3-0

INJURIES

  • S Dean Marlowe (groin) did not return to the game versus the Bengals.
  • S Jordan Poyer (head injury) did not return to the game.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2022 · 4-12-1

HEAD COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Mike Kafka, the Giants' offensive coordinator, completed his interview for the Colts' vacant head coaching job.
New York Giants
New York Giants
2022 · 10-8-1

SIGNINGS

New York Jets
New York Jets
2022 · 7-10-0

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR INTERVIEWS

  • Klint Kubiak, the Broncos' pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, is interviewing for the Jets' vacant offensive coordinator position on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

