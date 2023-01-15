NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Jan. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
INJURIES
- QB Tyler Huntley (shoulder) is expected to start in Sunday's wild-card game versus Cincinnati, NFL Network's Stacey Dales reports.
- QB Anthony Brown, a third-stringer who started Week 18, is expected to see some action with Huntley getting the start, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
INJURIES
- QB Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol and has not yet been able to work on a football field, which doesn't bode well for for his participation next week should Miami advance to the Divisional Round, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
INJURIES
- RB/KR Kene Nwangwu (illness; questionable) is expected to play Sunday versus the Giants, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.
- CB Cameron Dantzler (ankle, personal) will be out, per Pelissero.
- S Harrison Smith (knee; questionable) is expected to play, per Pelissero.
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR INTERVIEWS
- Marcus Brady, the former OC in Indianapolis, will be interviewed today by Jets HC Robert Saleh for the team's vacant OC job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.