 Skip to main content
Advertising

News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, April 14

Published: Apr 14, 2024 at 06:55 PM Updated: Apr 15, 2024 at 12:01 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2023 · 13-4-0

SIGNINGS

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2023 · 7-10-0

VISITS

  • CB Andru Phillips of Kentucky will visit the Bears this week, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2023 · 10-7-0

VISITS

  • CB Andru Phillips of Kentucky will visit the Texans this week, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2023 · 4-13-0

VISITS

  • QB J.J. McCarthy of Michigan will have dinner with the Patriots Sunday night and the team will host him on a visit Monday in Foxborough, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2023 · 12-5-0

VISITS

  • CB Andru Phillips of Kentucky will visit the 49ers this week, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, April 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, April 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, April 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, April 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, April 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, April 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, April 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.