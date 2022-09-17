NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- DL Ed Oliver (ankle) will not practice for the third straight day, coach Sean McDermott told reporters.
- DT Tim Settle (calf) will also miss a third straight practice, per McDermott.
- CB Dane Jackson (knee) will return to practice on Saturday, per McDermott. Jackson was a DNP the past two days.
ROSTER MOVES
- LB Jordan Kunaszyk elevated to active roster from practice squad.
- DT Roderick Perry II elevated to active roster from practice squad.