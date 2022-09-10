Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 10

Published: Sep 10, 2022 at 01:19 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

INJURIES

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

ROSTER MOVES

  • LB Arron Mosby elevated from practice squad to active roster. 
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

INJURIES


ROSTER MOVES

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

ROSTER MOVES

  • CB Tony Brown elevated from practice squad to active roster. 
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

ROSTER MOVES

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

SIGNINGS

Related Content

news

Raiders sign TE Darren Waller to three-year, $51 million extension

The Las Vegas Raiders and tight end Darren Waller are closing in on a three-year, $51 million extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a source.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott downplays significance of appearing on injury report: 'I promise you I'm great'

Dak Prescott's name showed up on the Cowboys injury report Thursday afternoon as a limited practice participant due to an ankle injury. But Prescott downplayed his limited practice time, saying it's minor soreness and he's fully healthy.

news

Rams HC Sean McVay on RB Cam Akers' limited snaps in opener: 'Cam's got to maximize his (opportunities)'

When asked about Cam Akers' limited presence in Thursday's season-opening loss, coach Sean McVay said the running back needed to do better as maximizing his opportunities and needs to play with more 'urgency.'

news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (ACL) will not play in season opener vs. Buccaneers

Wide receiver Michael Gallup (ACL) will sit out of Dallas' Sunday night season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cowboys announced Friday.

news

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard (back) out for opener vs. Texans

The Colts ruled linebacker Shaquille Leonard out Friday as he continues to work his way back from offseason back surgery.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Lamar Jackson, Ravens unable to agree to terms on extension ahead of 2022 season

Quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens could not agree to terms on a contract extension ahead of the 2022 season, the team announced Friday morning.

news

Jets LT Duane Brown (shoulder) ruled out vs. Ravens, could be placed on injured reserve

Jets LT Duane Brown (shoulder) will miss the season opener versus the Ravens and could land on injured reserve, coach Robert Saleh told reporters Friday.

news

Steelers to honor Dwayne Haskins with No. 3 helmet decals during 2022 season

The Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday announced the team will honor the late Dwayne Haskins with helmet decals during the 2022 season.

news

Titans agree to terms with safety Amani Hooker on three-year extension worth more than $33M

Tennessee is locking up ascending safety Amani Hooker. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Titans agreed to terms with Hooker on a three-year extension worth more than $33 million.

news

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams (finger) 'ready to go' in season opener vs. Broncos

After sustaining a rare training camp injury, Seahawks star safety Jamal Adams explains his eagerness to deliver an impactful season.

