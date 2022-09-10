NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) has been downgraded to out versus the Jets.
ROSTER MOVES
- LB Arron Mosby elevated from practice squad to active roster.
INJURIES
- WR Michael Woods II (illness) downgraded to out versus the Panthers.
ROSTER MOVES
- DE Isaac Rochell elevated from practice squad to active roster.
- LB Jordan Kunaszyk elevated from practice squad to active roster.
ROSTER MOVES
- CB Tony Brown elevated from practice squad to active roster.
ROSTER MOVES
- WR Daurice Fountain elevated from practice squad to active roster.
- LB Elijah Lee elevated from practice squad to active roster.
SIGNINGS
- TE Darren Waller signed a three-year, $51 million contract extension.