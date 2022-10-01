NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
- S Marquise Blair, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
SIGNINGS
- K Michael Badgley (practice squad)
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- DE Andre Anthony placed on injured reserve.
INJURIES
- DE Myles Garrett (shoulder, biceps) has been downgraded to out for Sunday versus the Falcons for injuries he sustained from a single-car wreck on Monday.
SIGNINGS
- TE Miller Forristall, from the practice squad.
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- OL Cole Van Lanen (hamstring) downgraded from questionable to out vs. Eagles
- LB K'Lavon Chaisson (ankle; questionable) downgraded to out.
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
- OL Daryl Williams
- LB Ty Summers
INJURIES
- K Harrison Butker (ankle) has been downgraded to out versus the Bucs.
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
ROSTER CUTS
- OT Jackson Barton, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
INJURIES
- WR Jakobi Meyers (knee) has been downgraded to out versus the Packers.
SIGNINGS
- OL Jordan Roos, from practice squad.
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
- LB Joe Schobert
- DB Theo Jackson
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- OL Wes Schweitzer placed on injured reserve.
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
- OL Wes Martin