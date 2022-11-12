Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 12

Published: Nov 12, 2022 at 11:56 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2022 · 3-5-0

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS


INJURIES


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2022 · 3-5-1

INJURIES


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2022 · 7-1-0

SIGNINGS

  • CB Duke Shelley (from practice squad), per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2022 · 6-3-0

INJURIES


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2022 · 4-5-0

INJURIES

  • WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) will play Monday against Philadelphia, per head coach Ron Rivera. Dotson has not suited up since Week 4.

Related Content

news

Panthers CB Donte Jackson suffers season-ending Achilles injury in win over Falcons

Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson has suffered a torn Achilles and is out for the season, the team announced Friday.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen (right elbow) questionable to play Sunday vs. Vikings

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is officially questionable to play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings due to the elbow injury he sustained in Week 9.

news

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard headed to IR after suffering setback in practice

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard suffered a setback in practice this week and is expected to be placed on injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) game-time decision vs. Rams

Kyler Murray's hamstring injury has left his status in doubt for Week 10. The Cardinals quarterback is questionable to play Sunday against the division-rival Rams and will be a game-time decision.

news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford (concussion) limited in return to practice, questionable to play vs. Cardinals

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will be listed as questionable to play Sunday against the Cardinals. The QB is expected to practice on a limited basis Friday, a sign he's tracking in the right direction.

news

Steelers' T.J. Watt expects to return Sunday vs. Saints

Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt expects to return to action Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Watt has been out since suffering a pectoral injury in Week 1, but he told beat reporters Friday he plans to play and doesn't expect to be on a pitch count.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Lions OC Ben Johnson: D'Andre Swift 'got pissed off a little bit' by lack of playing time

Since his return from injury, Lions RB D'Andre Swift hasn't had the same workload. In Sunday's win over Green Bay, the back played just 10 offensive snaps.

news

NFL teams, players honor military on Veterans Day

The NFL world on Veterans Day honored the men and women who have proudly served America. Here's a collection of tributes to the troops.

news

Dak Prescott, Cowboys 'blessed to have' Mike McCarthy ahead of coach's return to Green Bay

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy returns Sunday to Green Bay, where he worked for 13 seasons. McCarthy has mostly deflected comments on his return to Packerland, but QB Dak Prescott acknowledged it's a big game for the coach.

news

Vikings' 2020 trade with Bills working out for both teams as Stefon Diggs, Justin Jefferson shine

The Vikings' trade of WR Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills has worked out for both squads as WR Justin Jefferson has shined in Minnesota.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE