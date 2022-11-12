NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- DT Roderick Perry (from practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- RB Jerome Ford activated from injured reserve.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- WR Ashton Dulin activated from IR.
- LB Shaquille Leonard placed on IR.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
SIGNINGS
- CB Duke Shelley (from practice squad), per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
INJURIES
- LB Cullen Gillaspia placed on IR.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- LB Vi Jones
INJURIES
- WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) will play Monday against Philadelphia, per head coach Ron Rivera. Dotson has not suited up since Week 4.