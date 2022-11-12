Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) expected to play Sunday vs. Broncos

Ryan Tannehill's awaited return will come Sunday.

After missing the past two games, Tannehill is expected to be active and start for the Tennessee Titans against the Denver Broncos in Week 10, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.

Tannehill, who was injured in a Week 7 victory against the Indianapolis Colts, was questionable for the third straight week with an ankle injury, but will be back on the field.

Tennessee went 1-1 without Tannehill, beating the Houston Texans in Week 8 and falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in a Week 9 overtime loss with rookie Malik Willis starting under center.

In six games this year for the AFC South's first-place Titans, Tannehill has completed 95 of 146 passes (65.1%) for 1,097 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.

Tannehill, a 2019 Pro Bowler, is 4-2 as a starter for Tennessee this year and his leadership and experience will be welcomed re-additions to the Titans offense. What will be of concern is Tannehill's mobility. If he's limited by his ankle, that could restrict him to staying in the pocket and could also put him at further risk behind what's been a shaky Titans offensive line as of late.