News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, March 23

Published: Mar 23, 2024 at 02:48 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

SIGNINGS

  • NT Austin Johnson is signing a one-year deal with the Bills worth up to $4 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

SIGNINGS

  • LB Eric Wilson has re-signed with the Packers, the team announced.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

SIGNINGS

  • QB Will Grier is signing a one-year deal with the Eagles, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources. The team has since announced the signing.

