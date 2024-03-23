NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, March 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
- NT Austin Johnson is signing a one-year deal with the Bills worth up to $4 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
- LB Eric Wilson has re-signed with the Packers, the team announced.
- QB Will Grier is signing a one-year deal with the Eagles, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources. The team has since announced the signing.