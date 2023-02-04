Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Feb. 4

Published: Feb 04, 2023 at 01:54 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2022 · 4-13-0

HC INTERVIEWS

  • Lou Anarumo, Bengals defensive coordinator, will have a second interview for Arizona's head coaching job late next week, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo repored.
  • Mike Kafka, Giants offensive coordinator, will have a second interview for the head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2022 · 7-10-0

DC INTERVIEWS

  • Ejiro Evero, current Broncos defensive coordinator, has been requested for an interview for the Panthers DC role under Frank Reich, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports. Evero had impressed during his interview for the Panthers head coaching role, per Pelissero. 
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2022 · 5-12-0

COACHING MOVES

  • Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has been allowed out of his contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2022 · 4-12-1

HC INTERVIEWS

  • Shane Steichen, current Eagles offensive coordinator, will have have his second interview for the Colts head coaching job on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2022 · 13-4-0

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR INTERVIEWS

  • Ejiro Evero, former Broncos defensive coordinator, is expected to interview with for Minnesota's DC position after being allowed out of his contract by Denver, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2022 · 7-10-0

COACHING HIRES

  • Lori Locust is being hired as an assistant defensive assistant, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Locust spent time in Tampa Bay as an assistant DL coach.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers LT Tristan Wirfs 'grateful' to have blocked for Tom Brady: 'I hope I made him proud'

Bucs LT Tristan Wirfs gauges the temperature of Tampa Bay's locker room following Tom Brady's retirement this week, saying the team is overall grateful for its time with the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

news

Patriots LB Matt Judon confident Mac Jones will rebound: 'We know what type of player he can be'

As the New England Patriots offense sputtered throughout the 2022 season, the defense often shined. Four-time Pro Bowler Matt Judon is confident the quarterback Mac Jones and the unit will rebound going forward.

news

Niners LT Trent Williams quells retirement talk, says he's coming back 'for sure'

San Francisco 49ers LT Trent Williams cleared up any confusion regarding his future at Saturday's Pro Bowl Games practices, telling NFL.com's Grant Gordon that he'll be back next season and then some.

news

Cowboys name Brian Schottenheimer as new offensive coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys have hired veteran coach Brian Schottenheimer as the new offensive coordinator, the team announced Saturday.

news

LB Roquan Smith 'excited to call' Baltimore home after 'roller-coaster of emotions' leaving Chicago

Ravens LB Roquan Smith admits trade from Bears 'didn't settle in with me for a couple of weeks,' but after finishing off the 2022 season he's now ready to move forward with his new team and a new long-term contract.

news

DE Bradley Chubb's broken hand 'all good' as he aims to improve on 'decent' debut with Dolphins

Feeling more healthy in February than he has in years, Dolphins defensive end Bradley Chubb said this week that he's looking forward to improving upon his self-described 'decent' debut season with Miami.

news

Charge of aggravated menacing against Bengals RB Joe Mixon dismissed

The misdemeanor aggravated menacing charges filed against Bengals running back Joe Mixon were officially dismissed on Friday, but the charges could be refiled.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Broncos request to interview Brian Flores for defensive coordinator job under Sean Payton

With Sean Payton taking over in Denver, the next big question will be who manages the defensive side of the ball. To that end, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Broncos requested to interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator position.

news

Derek Carr won't extend Feb. 15 trigger date on contract: 'I don't think that would be best for me'

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr says he won't extend the Feb. 15 trigger date on his contract for the organization.

news

2023 Pro Bowl Games: What We Learned from Thursday's competitions

NFL.com's Grant Gordon breaks down Thursday's competitions from the 2023 Pro Bowl Games featuring stars from the AFC and NFC.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE