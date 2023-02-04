NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Feb. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
HC INTERVIEWS
- Lou Anarumo, Bengals defensive coordinator, will have a second interview for Arizona's head coaching job late next week, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo repored.
- Mike Kafka, Giants offensive coordinator, will have a second interview for the head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
DC INTERVIEWS
- Ejiro Evero, current Broncos defensive coordinator, has been requested for an interview for the Panthers DC role under Frank Reich, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports. Evero had impressed during his interview for the Panthers head coaching role, per Pelissero.
COACHING MOVES
- Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has been allowed out of his contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
HC INTERVIEWS
- Shane Steichen, current Eagles offensive coordinator, will have have his second interview for the Colts head coaching job on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR INTERVIEWS
- Ejiro Evero, former Broncos defensive coordinator, is expected to interview with for Minnesota's DC position after being allowed out of his contract by Denver, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
COACHING HIRES
- Lori Locust is being hired as an assistant defensive assistant, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Locust spent time in Tampa Bay as an assistant DL coach.