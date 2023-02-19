NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Feb. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
COACHING HIRES
- The Panthers have agreed to terms with Shawn Jefferson to become their wide receivers coach. Jefferson was an associate head coach and WRs coach for the Cardinals in 2022.
- The Panthers are hiring three-time Pro Bowl CB DeAngelo Hall as an assistant defensive backs coach, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. This is Hall's first coaching job since retiring five years ago. Carolina has since announced his hiring.
FINES
- TE Jody Fortson was fined $4,383 for unnecessary roughness -- lowering the helmet to initiate contact with the head in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVII, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. No flag was thrown on that play.
- The Commanders officially announced the hiring of Eric Bieniemy as their offensive coordinator. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero first reported the news on Friday.