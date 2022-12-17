NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- QB Lamar Jackson (knee) is being anticipated for a return to practice next week and the team is hopeful he will start in Week 16's matchup versus the Falcons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a source.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- CB Allan George has been elevated from the practice squad to active roster for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
INJURIES
- C Garrett Bradbury will be inactive for Saturday's game against the Colts.
- LB Danielle Hunter will be active for Saturday's game.
INJURIES
- RB Damien Harris (thigh) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
OTHER NEWS
- QB Mitchell Trubisky will start on Sunday against the Panthers, the team announced.
INJURIES
- QB Kenny Pickett (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday.
- LB Myles Jack (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday.