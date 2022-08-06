NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 6

The Carolina Panthers were without one of their starting cornerbacks at Saturday's practice, but don't expect to be for long.

C.J. Henderson sat out the proceedings after rolling his ankle in Friday's practice, coach Matt Rhule told reporters. Rhule added that Henderson's absence is not expected to be long term and the cornerback could be back sometime next week.

The former first-round corner is entering his third season in the pros and his first full season in Carolina. Traded from Jacksonville early last season, Henderson played 10 games for the Panthers in 2021, logging 31 tackles and two passes defensed. Carolina will make a decision whether or not to exercise the 2021 No. 9 overall pick's fifth-year option after the season.

Henderson's injury comes just days after Carolina activated their 2021 first-round corner, Jaycee Horn, from the physically unable to perform list.