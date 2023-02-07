Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 6

Published: Feb 06, 2023 at 10:01 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Denver Broncos
2022 · 5-12-0

COACHING HIRES

  • Zach Strief, a former offensive lineman with Sean Payton's Saints, is expected to be hired as Denver's offensive line coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source. Strief previously served as New Orleans' assistant O-line coach.
Detroit Lions
2022 · 9-8-0

COACHING HIRES

  • Scottie Montgomery, most recently the Colts' running backs coach, is being hired as Detroit's assistant head coach, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per a source, Montgomery will also coach the Lions' running backs.
Kansas City Chiefs
2022 · 16-3-0

INJURIES

Minnesota Vikings
2022 · 13-4-0

COACHING HIRINGS

  • Brian Flores, Steelers defensive assistant and LBs coach, has been hired by the Vikings as their next defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
New Orleans Saints
2022 · 7-10-0

COACHING HIRES

  • Joe Woods, formerly the Browns' defensive coordinator, is expected to be hired as the Saints' DC, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per sources.
San Francisco 49ers
2022 · 13-4-0

SIGNINGS


DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR INTERVIEWS

  • Steve Wilks, Panthers former interim head coach, is interviewing for the 49ers vacant defensive coordinator position.

