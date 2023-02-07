NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
COACHING HIRES
- Zach Strief, a former offensive lineman with Sean Payton's Saints, is expected to be hired as Denver's offensive line coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source. Strief previously served as New Orleans' assistant O-line coach.
COACHING HIRES
- Scottie Montgomery, most recently the Colts' running backs coach, is being hired as Detroit's assistant head coach, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per a source, Montgomery will also coach the Lions' running backs.
INJURIES
- RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) activated off injured reserve
- WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis) placed on injured reserve
- CB L'Jarius Sneed said Monday that he has cleared concussion protocol.
COACHING HIRINGS
- Brian Flores, Steelers defensive assistant and LBs coach, has been hired by the Vikings as their next defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
COACHING HIRES
- Joe Woods, formerly the Browns' defensive coordinator, is expected to be hired as the Saints' DC, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per sources.
SIGNINGS
- WR Tyron Johnson (reserve/future)
- CB Tre Swilling (reserve/future)
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR INTERVIEWS
- Steve Wilks, Panthers former interim head coach, is interviewing for the 49ers vacant defensive coordinator position.