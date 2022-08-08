NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 8

Offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield's pursuit of progress and a grip on a starting job with the Atlanta Falcons encountered a detour recently, but he's found his way back to the main route.
After missing two practices with a lower back issue, Mayfield returned to the field on Monday, per ESPN's Michael Rothstein.
Mayfield endured a difficult rookie season in Atlanta but seemed to be in position to stake his claim to the starting left guard job in Year 2. Such a pursuit begins with this camp, where Mayfield appeared to fall behind veteran guard Elijah Wilkinson in the battle for the job before missing time due to the injury.
Now that he's back, the 2021 third-round pick will resume competing for the spot. He has a month to secure it before the regular season begins in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints.
INJURIES
- C Tyler Linderbaum suffered a Lisfranc sprain and has a hopeful recovery window of 1-2 weeks, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported. Linderbaum, the No. 25 overall pick in April's draft, will undergo further testing.
- CB C.J. Henderson (ankle) returned to practice Monday.
- DE Marquis Haynes is considered day-to-day after injury knee in practice Saturday.
- S Darnell Savage (hamstring) is unlikely to practice at all this week, per head coach Matt LaFleur. Savage injured his hamstring in the team's Family Night practice on Friday. LaFleur indicated on Sunday that it is not considered a long-term injury.
PRESEASON PARTICIPATION
- QB Jordan Love will start the first preseason game Friday against the San Francisco 49ers, per LaFleur.
