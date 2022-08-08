NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 8

Offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield's pursuit of progress and a grip on a starting job with the Atlanta Falcons encountered a detour recently, but he's found his way back to the main route.

After missing two practices with a lower back issue, Mayfield returned to the field on Monday, per ESPN's Michael Rothstein.

Mayfield endured a difficult rookie season in Atlanta but seemed to be in position to stake his claim to the starting left guard job in Year 2. Such a pursuit begins with this camp, where Mayfield appeared to fall behind veteran guard Elijah Wilkinson in the battle for the job before missing time due to the injury.