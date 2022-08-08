Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 8

Published: Aug 08, 2022 at 12:03 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield's pursuit of progress and a grip on a starting job with the Atlanta Falcons encountered a detour recently, but he's found his way back to the main route.

After missing two practices with a lower back issue, Mayfield returned to the field on Monday, per ESPN's Michael Rothstein.

Mayfield endured a difficult rookie season in Atlanta but seemed to be in position to stake his claim to the starting left guard job in Year 2. Such a pursuit begins with this camp, where Mayfield appeared to fall behind veteran guard Elijah Wilkinson in the battle for the job before missing time due to the injury.

Now that he's back, the 2021 third-round pick will resume competing for the spot. He has a month to secure it before the regular season begins in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints.

INJURIES

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
  • C Tyler Linderbaum suffered a Lisfranc sprain and has a hopeful recovery window of 1-2 weeks, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported. Linderbaum, the No. 25 overall pick in April's draft, will undergo further testing.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
  • S Darnell Savage (hamstring) is unlikely to practice at all this week, per head coach Matt LaFleur. Savage injured his hamstring in the team's Family Night practice on Friday. LaFleur indicated on Sunday that it is not considered a long-term injury.

Back to top

PRESEASON PARTICIPATION

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
  • QB Jordan Love will start the first preseason game Friday against the San Francisco 49ers, per LaFleur.

Back to top

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Rookie center Tyler Linderbaum has Lisfranc injury; Ravens still optimistic he'll only miss 1-2 weeks

The Ravens' season of redemption hit a familiar, concerning point Monday. Center Tyler Linderbaum, a first-round selection in April, has suffered a Lisfranc injury, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne happy to get hit in practice to acclimate: 'I need to get tackled'

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne is on the road back from a Lisfranc injury that ended his rookie season before it began, and he's welcoming contact along the way.

news

Bears WR N'Keal Harry suffers high ankle sprain in practice, likely out for six weeks

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Harry left the Bears' practice early on Saturday after suffering an ankle injury, which Rapoport confirmed is a high ankle sprain. The timeline for recovery from this type of injury is six weeks, which would keep Harry out for at least the first two weeks of the season.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Raiders don't want to trade Josh Jacobs; Dolphins' RB competition is 'fierce'

Did Josh Jacobs' heavy usage in the Raiders' first preseason game hint at the running back's future? How is Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel approaching the RB competition? Find out the buzz as we track interesting items of news from today's camp.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 7

The Buffalo Bills activated offensive guard Rodger Saffold off the non-football injury list Sunday, clearing the way for the veteran to mold the line into a top unit in front of QB Josh Allen.

news

Browns' Kareem Hunt requests trade, Cleveland tells RB it won't trade him

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has requested a trade from the team with the regular season just a month away.

news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford downplays severity of nagging elbow injury: It's just 'a little soreness'

With the start of the season quickly approaching and Matthew Stafford still dealing with pain in his throwing elbow, the Rams QB and head coach Sean McVay both said after Saturday's successful practice they're not worried at all about the pace of his recovery.

news

Saints WR Michael Thomas (ankle) participates in team drills Saturday

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Michael Thomas participated in team drills during the Saints' practices Saturday, noting that Thomas is a "full-go" in training camp.

news

Matt Rhule won't decide Panthers' starting QB until after Week 2 preseason game vs. Patriots

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule on Saturday tabbed his team's Aug. 19 preseason tilt against the host New England Patriots as a proving ground in the QB battle between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold.

news

Hall of Fame Enshrinement: 2022 class takes its spot in Canton

Eight new members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame were enshrined to conclude the most esteemed week on the NFL calendar, as fans, media and the greatest of the greats come out to honor the newest class of football's immortals.

news

Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown visiting Jets

The Jets are reaching out to a veteran free agent for help on the offensive line. Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown is visiting New York on Saturday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE