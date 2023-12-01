NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- WR Marquise Brown (heel) is "trending in the right direction" to play versus the Steelers, per head coach Jonathan Gannon.
- WR Michael Wilson (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game, per Gannon.
- CB Antonio Hamilton (groin) has been ruled out, per Gannon.
INJURIES
- WR K.J. Hamler was placed one the practice squad injured list.
SIGNINGS
- WR Ethan Fernea (practice squad)
INJURIES
- RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) "should be fine" for Sunday's game versus the Falcons, per head coach Robert Saleh.