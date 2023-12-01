News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 1

Published: Dec 01, 2023 at 11:54 AM
Around the NFL Staff

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
2023 · 2-10-0

INJURIES

  • WR Marquise Brown (heel) is "trending in the right direction" to play versus the Steelers, per head coach Jonathan Gannon.
  • WR Michael Wilson (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game, per Gannon.
  • CB Antonio Hamilton (groin) has been ruled out, per Gannon.
Indianapolis Colts
2023 · 6-5-0

INJURIES

  • WR K.J. Hamler was placed one the practice squad injured list. 


SIGNINGS

New York Jets
2023 · 4-7-0

INJURIES

  • RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) "should be fine" for Sunday's game versus the Falcons, per head coach Robert Saleh.

