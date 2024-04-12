 Skip to main content
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 12

Published: Apr 12, 2024 at 11:29 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

VISITS

  • WR Ladd McConkey of Georgia is visiting the Falcons on Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

VISITS

  • WR ﻿﻿Troy Franklin﻿﻿ of Oregon had a pre-draft visit with the Bills on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. Franklin has also had visits with the Browns, Jets, Panthers and Patriots, Garafolo added.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

VISITS

  • WR Ladd McConkey of Georgia recently visited with the Browns, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

VISITS

  • OL Matt Goncalves of Pitt recently visited the Cowboys, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

VISITS

  • WR Xavier Worthy of Texas is visiting the Colts on Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

SIGNINGS


VISITS

  • WR Malachi Corley of Western Kentucky is scheduled to visit the Saints on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
New York Giants
New York Giants

VISITS

  • G Cooper Beebe of Kansas State is visiting the Giants this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

VISITS

  • OL Matt Goncalves of Pittsburgh recently visited the Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

