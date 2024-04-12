NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
- WR Ladd McConkey of Georgia is visiting the Falcons on Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- WR Troy Franklin of Oregon had a pre-draft visit with the Bills on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. Franklin has also had visits with the Browns, Jets, Panthers and Patriots, Garafolo added.
- WR Ladd McConkey of Georgia recently visited with the Browns, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- OL Matt Goncalves of Pitt recently visited the Cowboys, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- WR Xavier Worthy of Texas is visiting the Colts on Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- WR Malachi Corley of Western Kentucky is scheduled to visit the Saints on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- G Cooper Beebe of Kansas State is visiting the Giants this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- OL Matt Goncalves of Pittsburgh recently visited the Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.