NFL Network will show all-time classic games

NEW SERIES FEATURING ORIGINAL NETWORK BROADCASTS AIRS THURSDAY NIGHTS STARTING MAY 10
The complete network broadcasts of classic NFL regular season and playoff games are coming to NFL Network –- exclusively.
The first NFL game to be televised came in 1939. Over the seven decades since, more than 12,000 NFL regular-season games, plus an additional 400-plis playoff games have been played.
None have been seen since their live airing -– until now.
This expansive collection – the greatest untapped library in sports or entertainment –- has nearly 70 years worth of games to choose from and NFL Network will begin to show them.
Following the successful debut of Super Bowl Classics in January, NFL Network takes advantage of this vast library to bring viewers some of the most memorable games from the NFL regular and postseason.
NFL Classics gives fans an opportunity to see these great games again...or in many cases, for the first time. But viewers beware – not all games feature the yellow first-down line, constant score boxes or the CableCam vantage point.
NFL Classics debuts Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET with the Chicago Bears-Arizona Cardinals Monday night clash from last season. Each game features the original announcers and network graphics.
NFL Classics airs throughout the spring on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET with encore performances Fridays at 4 p.m. ET.
Other classics featured include the New York Jets epic victory over the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football in 2000 and the Bills record-setting comeback Wild Card win over the Houston Oilers in 1993.
NFL Network has truly become the year-round home for football fans. Now with NFL Classics to go along with Super Bowl Classics, 100 NFL Replay games during the season (90-minute versions of the five best games from the weekend), plus 52 preseason games, and eight prime-time regular season games, add in a few college bowl games and NFL Network is treating football fans 365 days a year.
Following is the NFL Classics schedule for May:
Down 20-0 at halftime, the Bears returned two fumbles for touchdowns in the second half and rookie sensation Devin Hester had an 83-yard punt return score as Chicago defeated Arizona 24-23 on Monday Night Football.
The Buccaneers led 28-7 entering the fourth quarter, but a kickoff-return touchdown and two Peyton Manning touchdown passes sent the game to overtime where Mike Vanderjagt kicked the Colts to a 38-35 victory.
The Jets erased a 23-point deficit behind quarterback Vinny Testaverde, who threw four touchdown passes to lead New York to a 40-37 overtime win.
The Bills trailed 35-3 in the second half of the 1993 AFC Wild Card game before executing the greatest comeback in NFL history (32-point deficit in second half) to win 41-38 in overtime.
NFL Network airs seven days a week, 24 hours a day on a year-round basis and is the first television network fully dedicated to the NFL and the sport of football. For more information, log onto www.nfl.com/nflnetwork/home.