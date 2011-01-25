NFL Network to announce AP NFL Awards during SB week

In addition to the MVP award, the entire slate of AP awards -- Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, and Coach of the Year -- will be announced on NFL Network throughout Super Bowl week. At least one award will be unveiled each night at 7 p.m. ET on NFL Total Access at the Super Bowl Monday, Jan. 31 - Saturday, Feb. 5, with the MVP being announced on NFL GameDay Morning during the Super Bowl pre-game show Super Bowl Sunday. Additionally, NFL.com will follow the AP and NFL Network's simultaneous announcement with news articles, reaction and video on its front page.