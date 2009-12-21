NFL Network to air classic 1981 NFC title game

In a matchup of teams with the best regular-season records in the NFL, the San Francisco 49ers hosted the Dallas Cowboys in the 1981 NFC Championship Game on Jan. 10, 1982. In one of the most iconic plays in NFL history, San Francisco receiver Dwight Clark caught the game-winning, six-yard scoring pass from Joe Montana with 51 seconds remaining as the 49ers won 28-27. It was the sixth and final lead change in this back-and-forth game.