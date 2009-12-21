NFL Network to air classic 1981 NFC title game

Published: Dec 21, 2009 at 04:39 AM

Montana-to-Clark scoring pass with 51 seconds left propels 49ers to first Super Bowl in club history

Classic matchup airs Thursday, Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. ET

2001 AFC Divisional playoff with "Tuck Rule" airs on NFL Classic Games on Christmas Day at 12:30 p.m. ET

On Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. ET, NFL Network will televise, for the first time since the original airing, one of the most historic playoff games in league history, as NFL Classic Games encores the 1981 NFC Championship Game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.

In a matchup of teams with the best regular-season records in the NFL, the San Francisco 49ers hosted the Dallas Cowboys in the 1981 NFC Championship Game on Jan. 10, 1982. In one of the most iconic plays in NFL history, San Francisco receiver Dwight Clark caught the game-winning, six-yard scoring pass from Joe Montana with 51 seconds remaining as the 49ers won 28-27. It was the sixth and final lead change in this back-and-forth game.

The 49ers won Super Bowl XVI two weeks later. It was the first of San Francisco's four Super Bowl titles in the 1980s.

This NFL Classic Games telecast features the complete CBS broadcast with announcers Vin Scully and Hank Stram calling the action along with all of the network's original graphics.

On Christmas Day at 12:30 p.m. ET, NFL Classic Games encores the 2001 AFC Divisional Playoff between the Oakland Raiders and New England Raiders.

NFL Network airs seven days a week, 24 hours a day on a year-round basis and is the only television network fully dedicated to the NFL and the sport of football. For more information, log onto www.nfl.com/nflnetwork. NFL.com is the exclusive internet home of NFL Network.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bill Belichick's plan to play Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe goes awry in Patriots' Monday night loss to Bears

New England head coach Bill Belichick denied Mac Jones was benched for a poor performance on Monday, saying it was part of the plan before the game to play Jones and Bailey Zappe.

news

2023 NFL Draft order: Texans holding two of the top four picks

There's a new team holding the No. 1 overall pick heading into Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. Dan Parr and Eric Edholm provide a look at the updated 2023 NFL Draft order for Round 1 along with needs for every team.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 7: What We Learned from Bears' win over Patriots on Monday

Quarterback Justin Fields and the Chicago rushing offense keyed the Bears' lopsided win over the Patriots on Monday night.

news

The First Read, Week 8: Quinnen Williams ready to push Jets to new heights; Packers on the brink

What's behind the breakout season making Quinnen Williams a central part of the Jets' rise? Can the Packers pull out of their tailspin? Jeffri Chadiha digs into those topics and more in his First Read heading into Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE