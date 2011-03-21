NFL Network series ranks the 100 best players of 2011

NEW SERIES 'THE TOP 100: PLAYERS OF 2011' TO DEBUT ON NFL NETWORK SATURDAY, APRIL 30 AT 8:00 PM ET
First-Ever Countdown of the 100 Best NFL Players of Today, as Voted by Fellow NFL Players
'The Top 100: Players of 2011 - Reactions' Follows Each Episode at 9:00 PM ET, Featuring Opinions and Commentary from NFL Network Analysts, Fans and Special Celebrity Guests
Fans Can Vote for Their Top 100 Online at NFL.com
For the first time, NFL players get their say in determining the top players in today's game with NFL Network's newest series The Top 100: Players of 2011 debuting Saturday, April 30 at 8:00 PM ET, immediately following live day three coverage of the 2011 NFL Draft. Brought to you by the award-winning producers at NFL Films, the 10-part series showcases the exclusive rankings of players determined by those that know them best - current NFL players. Following the series debut April 30, the series continues in its regular time of Sundays at 8:00 PM ET, beginning May 8.
The Top 100: Players of 2011 is a new annual series airing every offseason on NFL Network that gives current players the opportunity to vote for the top 100 playmakers today, counting down from 100 to 1. With 10 players featured in each episode, each player on the list is saluted by an individual close to the subject, from a coach to a rival on the field.
"There is no better group of individuals to assess the talent and ability of today's NFL players than the players themselves. Players are the ultimate on-field experts," said Mark Quenzel, NFL Network Senior Vice President of Programming & Production. "After the players have their say, The Top 100: Players of 2011 - Reactions gives voice to the fans with live, real-time commentary of viewers shared via NFL.com and social media platforms."
Born from the same concept of the critically-acclaimed series, The Top 100: NFL's Greatest Players, the producers of NFL Films utilized the league's most dynamic and recognizable names in the game today to assemble their list, a task usually reserved for Hall of Fame voters and media.
Immediately following each episode at 9:00 PM ET will be The Top 100: Players of 2011 - Reactions, a one-hour recap show that takes a closer look at the countdown with analysis and commentary from NFL Network analysts, special guests and fans. The show will spark live, interactive debate and discussions on the countdown through the use of NFL.com, Facebook and Twitter where viewers can pose questions to NFL Network analysts, participate in online discussions or simply comment on each episode. The Top 100: Players of 2011 - Reactions also features a viewer's comment ticker that continuously scrolls fan comments posted online throughout the show.
With an emphasis on creating an interactive experience with viewers, as well providing additional complementary content to "The Top 100 series, NFL.com is the place for fans to access exclusive content surrounding the series. An array of bonus "Top 100" content will be available for fans including never-before-seen interviews with players and extended chats with "Top 100" contributors. In addition, starting Monday, April 18 through Friday, June 3, fans can weigh in with their Top 100 players of 2011 in an online fan vote on NFL.com. During every The Top 100: Players of 2011 - Reactions show, the corresponding fan vote from the countdown will also be revealed.
The following 30-second on-air promotional spots for The Top 100: Players of 2011 will debut Monday, March 21.
The Top 100: Players of 2011 Episode Schedule
'The Top 100: Players of 2011 - Reactions' immediately follows each episode at 9:00 PM ET
Episode #1 (100-91)
Sunday, April 30 8:00 PM ET
9:00 PM ET - Reactions
Episode #2 (90-81)
Sunday, May 8 8:00 PM ET
9:00 PM ET - Reactions
Episode #3 (80-71)
Sunday, May 15 8:00 PM ET
9:00 PM ET - Reactions
Episode #4 (70-61)
Sunday, May 22 8:00 PM ET
9:00 PM ET - Reactions
Episode #5 (60-51)
Sunday, May 29 8:00 PM ET
9:00 PM ET - Reactions
Episode #6 (50-41)
Sunday, June 5 8:00 PM ET
9:00 PM ET - Reactions
Episode #7 (40-31)
Sunday, June 12 8:00 PM ET
9:00 PM ET - Reactions
Episode #8 (30-21)
Sunday, June 19 8:00 PM ET
9:00 PM ET - Reactions
Episode #9 (20-11)
Sunday, June 26 8:00 PM ET
9:00 PM ET -* Reactions*
Episode #10 (10-1)
Sunday, July 3 8:00 PM ET
9:00 PM ET - Reactions
Winner of 100 Emmy awards, NFL Films is widely recognized as the most honored filmmaker in sports. Under the vision of Ed and Steve Sabol, NFL Films has revolutionized the way America watches football and set the standard in sports filmmaking. The Top 100: Players of 2011 is just the latest in a long list of successful NFL Films productions, joining the ranks of The Top 100: NFL's Greatest Players, Hard Knocks and the America's Game series.
NFL Network airs seven days a week, 24 hours a day on a year-round basis and is the only television network fully dedicated to the NFL and the sport of football. For more information, log on to www.nfl.com/nflnetwork. NFL.com is the exclusive internet home of NFL Network.