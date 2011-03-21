NFL Network series ranks the 100 best players of 2011

With an emphasis on creating an interactive experience with viewers, as well providing additional complementary content to "The Top 100 series, NFL.com is the place for fans to access exclusive content surrounding the series. An array of bonus "Top 100" content will be available for fans including never-before-seen interviews with players and extended chats with "Top 100" contributors. In addition, starting Monday, April 18 through Friday, June 3, fans can weigh in with their Top 100 players of 2011 in an online fan vote on NFL.com. During every The Top 100: Players of 2011 - Reactions show, the corresponding fan vote from the countdown will also be revealed.