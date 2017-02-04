NFL Network's Tomlinson, Warner, Davis react to HOF nods

Reaction to Hall of Fame President David Baker's knock: "I prepared myself for both. I felt like there was something unique about this year, but you're not sure. You're waiting in the room -- it was longer than usual -- and I was wondering if that's a good sign or a bad sign. You're in the room with your family and you're nervous. You're trying to brace yourself or anticipate what the emotions will be when you hear the 'yes,' but also, when you hear the 'no.' You're in between and waiting for either to happen. When I heard the knock, my family and everyone stopped. The knock is a loud knock, so you know what it is. My heart just started pounding, like, 'Wait a minute.' You try to process the knock. We went to the door, and it was David there. I was like, 'Ahhh, you gotta be kidding me.' Like it happened. Then you're just filled with emotions. You can't process what just happened. I'm still trying to collect my thoughts, how I actually felt when it happened. Big relief."