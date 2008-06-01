NFL Network's NFL Classic Games: Relive top contests

Monday nights in the summer belong to NFL Classic Games, a new weekly series premiering Monday, June 2 at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network. For the inaugural season's launch, NFL Network will treat viewers to twelve classic games from the years 1975-2004.
NFL Classic Games, formerly NFL Classics, features the complete network broadcasts of legendary NFL regular season and playoff games, including "Dan Marino's Fake Spike," "Brett Favre's First Comeback" and "The Freezer Bowl," with original announcers and graphics. The series will air Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET.
The following is the NFL Classic Games schedule for June:
» June 2 at 8 p.m. ET: "Marino's Fake Spike"
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets -- 11/27/1994 (originally aired on NBC)
Dan Marino's execution of a fake spike for the winning touchdown pass capped the Dolphins' comeback win on the road against the New York Jets. This game proved to be the turning point in both teams' seasons. The Dolphins won the AFC East while the Jets lost their remaining four games to finish 6-10.
» June 9 at 8 p.m. ET: "The Freezer Bowl"
San Diego Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1981 AFC Championship -- 1/10/1982 (NBC)
Cincinnati's Riverfront Stadium was -9°F (-23°C), with a wind chill, factoring in a sustained wind of 27 miles per hour, of -37°F for the 1981 AFC Championship Game between the San Diego Chargers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Chargers entered the game as heavy favorites, but saw the elements neutralize their high-octane attack.
» June 16 at 8 p.m. ET: "Shootout in Baltimore"
Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens -- 9/10/2000 (CBS)
The Ravens proved they were ready to play with their conference heavyweights in this thrilling comeback which culminated with an improbable 75-yard drive in the last two minutes. Baltimore erased a 17-point, first-quarter deficit.
» June 23 at 8 p.m. ET: "Music City Miracle"
Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans, 1999 AFC Wildcard -- 1/8/2000 (ABC)
One of the most memorable finishes in NFL playoff history gave the Titans the franchise's first playoff win since 1991, a 22-16 stunner over the visiting Buffalo Bills. The play dubbed the "Music City Miracle," came after Steve Christie kicked a 51-yard field goal to give Buffalo a 16-15 lead with 16 seconds remaining. Tennessee's Kevin Dyson returned a Frank Wycheck lateral on the ensuing kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown with three seconds left in the game.
» June 30 at 8 p.m. ET: "Favre's First Comeback"
Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers -- 9/20/1992 (NBC)
Brett Favre took over the quarterback job in relief of injured starter Don Majkowski to engineer a 24-23 comeback victory against the Bengals. He was 22-for-39 passing that day for 289 yards and two touchdowns.
The other NFL Classic Games that will be featured in July and August are:
» July 7 at 8 p.m. ET: "Hearst's Overtime Run" -– New York Jets vs. San Francisco 49ers from 9/6/1998 (originally aired on CBS)
» July 14 at 8 p.m. ET: "Bo vs. The Boz" –- Oakland Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks from 11/30/1987 (ABC)
» July 21 at 8 p.m. ET: "Double OT at the 2003 NFC Divisional Playoffs" -– Carolina Panthers at St. Louis Rams from 1/10/2004(FOX)
» July 28 at 8 p.m. ET: "The Catch II" -– 1998 Divisional Wildcard: Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers from 1/3/1999 (FOX)
» August 4 at 8 p.m. ET: "The Hail Mary Game" -– 1975 NFC Divisional Playoff: Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings from 12/28/1975 (CBS)
» TBD: "Nedney's Redemption" –- 2002 AFC Divisional Playoff: Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans from 1/11/2003 (CBS)
Following the Monday night premieres, encore showings are on Tuesdays at noon ET and Saturdays at 9 a.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET.
Airdates and times are subject to change.
NFL Network airs nearly 200 football games, including eight regular season NFL games, 52 preseason games, 98 game replays, Super Bowl and NFL Classics, plus the Insight Bowl, Texas Bowl and Senior Bowl. NFL Network airs seven days a week, 24 hours a day on a year-round basis and is the first television network fully dedicated to the NFL and the sport of football. For more information, log onto www.nfl.com/nflnetwork. NFL.com is the exclusive internet home of NFL Network.