NFL Network presents record 54 preseason games in 26 days

NFL Network is home to the most NFL preseason action this August, devoting more than 400 hours to preseason games and scrimmages throughout the month. Get your depth charts and fantasy rosters ready ... a record 54 of the 65 preseason games played will air over 26 days beginning Thursday, August 7 on NFL Network. Forty two of those games will be aired in HD, up from 34 in 2007.
Eight games will air live on NFL Network. Two of those games will be NFL Network productions -- the New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, August 17 at 8:00 PM ET and the Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, August 24 at 8:00 PM ET –- while the others will be simulcast using feeds from both of the local affiliates and both sets of announcers.
For example, when Philadelphia takes on Pittsburgh in a battle for state bragging rights, NFL Network could use the announcers from the Steelers (home team) for the first half, and then switch to the Eagles' (away team) crew for the second half. The simulcast games will be available live nationwide (to all but the two competing team markets in most instances).
NFL Network will also be airing three scrimmages.
Here is a preview of the eight live games on NFL Network:
Philadelphia Eagles at Pittsburgh Steelers
Friday, August 8 7:30 p.m. (HD)
» Former Patriots CB Asante Samuel, the Eagles' major offseason acquisition, makes his debut as they face Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers.
Buffalo Bills at Washington Redskins
Dallas Cowboys at San Diego Chargers
Washington Redskins at New York Jets
New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions
Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts
Sunday, August 24 at 8:00 p.m. (HD)
» The Colts and Peyton Manning open their new 63,000-seat Lucas Oil Stadium against the Bills.
Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals
Friday, August 29 at 10:00 p.m. (HD)
» The Broncos will get their last chance to iron out the kinks as they take on Matt Leinart, Larry Fitzgerald and the Cardinals in Arizona.
