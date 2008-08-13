NFL Network presents record 54 preseason games in 26 days

Published: Aug 13, 2008 at 11:57 AM

NFL Network is home to the most NFL preseason action this August, devoting more than 400 hours to preseason games and scrimmages throughout the month. Get your depth charts and fantasy rosters ready ... a record 54 of the 65 preseason games played will air over 26 days beginning Thursday, August 7 on NFL Network. Forty two of those games will be aired in HD, up from 34 in 2007.

Eight games will air live on NFL Network. Two of those games will be NFL Network productions -- the New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, August 17 at 8:00 PM ET and the Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, August 24 at 8:00 PM ET –- while the others will be simulcast using feeds from both of the local affiliates and both sets of announcers.

For example, when Philadelphia takes on Pittsburgh in a battle for state bragging rights, NFL Network could use the announcers from the Steelers (home team) for the first half, and then switch to the Eagles' (away team) crew for the second half. The simulcast games will be available live nationwide (to all but the two competing team markets in most instances).

NFL Network will also be airing three scrimmages.

Here is a preview of the eight live games on NFL Network:

Philadelphia Eagles at Pittsburgh Steelers

Friday, August 8 7:30 p.m. (HD)
» Former Patriots CB Asante Samuel, the Eagles' major offseason acquisition, makes his debut as they face Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers.

Buffalo Bills at Washington Redskins

Saturday, August 9 at 7:00 p.m. (HD)
» New head coach Jim Zorn makes his home debut as the Redskins take on the Bills.

Dallas Cowboys at San Diego Chargers

Saturday, August 9 at 10:00 p.m. (HD)
» A matchup of 2007 division champs, the Cowboys take on the Chargers.

Washington Redskins at New York Jets

Saturday, August 16 at 7:00 p.m. (HD)
» Fresh off a trade from the Packers, Brett Favre makes his Jets debut.

New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, August 17 at 8:00 p.m. (HD -- NFL Network Production)
» NFL MVP Tom Brady leads the defending AFC champion Patriots against the NFC South division winner, Tampa Bay.

Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions

Saturday, August 23 at 4:00 p.m.
» The Browns prepare to make the jump from a 10-6 season into the playoffs while the Lions look to build upon last season's 6-2 start.

Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts

Sunday, August 24 at 8:00 p.m. (HD)
» The Colts and Peyton Manning open their new 63,000-seat Lucas Oil Stadium against the Bills.

Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals

Friday, August 29 at 10:00 p.m. (HD)
» The Broncos will get their last chance to iron out the kinks as they take on Matt Leinart, Larry Fitzgerald and the Cardinals in Arizona.

