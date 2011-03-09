NFL Network, NFL.com programming notes for 3/9-3/15

WASHINGTON QB JAKE LOCKER IN-STUDIO TONIGHT ON
PATH TO THE DRAFT AT 6:00 PM ET & NFL TOTAL ACCESS AT 7:00 PM ET
"Arena Football Friday" Returns for Second Season on March 11 at 8:00 PM ET
Washington quarterback Jake Locker is in-studio tonight on Path to the Draft at 6:00 PM ET and NFL Total Access at 7:00 PM ET. Locker will discuss his time at Washington, the pre-draft experience and what makes him a top quarterback prospect.
NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock rates Locker as the No. 2 quarterback prospect. To view Mayock's complete top five prospects by position list, please visit: Prospects by position
Below are video links to Locker's Combine workouts, interviews and much more:
Locker talks about his Combine performance with Paul Burmeister and Bucky Brooks Jake Locker interview
Path to the Draft re-airs at 10:00 PM ET (7:00 PM PT) and NFL Total Access re-airs at 11:00 PM ET (8:00 PM PT) tonight.
"Arena Football Friday" on NFL Network Returns on Friday, March 11, at 8:00 PM ET - Philadelphia Soul vs. Pittsburgh Power
The second season of NFL Network's Arena Football League (AFL) "Arena Football Friday" broadcasts kicks off on Friday, March 11, at 8:00 PM ET when the Pittsburgh Power are home against the Philadelphia Soul. Paul Burmeister provides play-by-play and Solomon Wilcots serves as game analyst live from CONSOL Energy Arena in Pittsburgh.
NFL Network's "Arena Football Friday" telecasts are slated for 8:00 PM ET. Below is a schedule of the games that will be shown on NFL Network:
Date-- Teams
March 11 -- Philadelphia Soul vs. Pittsburgh Power
March 18 -- Philadelphia Soul vs. Chicago Rush
March 25 -- Spokane Shock vs. Iowa Barnstormers
April 1 -- Jacksonville Sharks vs. Tampa Bay Storm
April 8 -- Dallas Vigilantes vs. Georgia Force
April 15 -- Tampa Bay Storm vs. Philadelphia Soul
April 22 -- Kansas City Command vs. Chicago Rush
May 1* -- Orlando Predators vs. Jacksonville Sharks
May 6 -- Tampa Bay Storm vs. Orlando Predators
May 13 -- Tulsa Talons vs. New Orleans Voodoo
May 20 -- Arizona Rattlers vs. New Orleans Voodoo
May 27 -- Utah Blaze vs. Iowa Barnstormers
June 3 -- Jacksonville Sharks vs. New Orleans Voodoo
June 10 -- Philadelphia Soul vs. Spokane Shock
June 17 -- Orlando Predators vs. Tampa Bay Storm
June 24 -- Kansas City Command vs. Utah Blaze
July 1 -- Pittsburgh Power vs. Orlando Predators
July 8 -- Cleveland Gladiators vs. Philadelphia Soul
July 15 -- Pittsburgh Power vs. Cleveland Gladiators
July 22 -- Spokane Shock vs. Jacksonville Sharks
*This game is tape delayed from Saturday to air on Sunday, May 1, at 3:00 PM ET because of the NFL Draft on NFL Network
All AFL games on NFL Network will be telecast in high definition and feature special in-game audio techniques that capture the high-scoring action and fast-paced intensity that is the hallmark of the AFL.
LSU Cornerback Patrick Peterson, Georgia Wide Receiver A.J. Green and Clemson Defensive End Da'Quan Bowers Profiled on Path to the Draft This Week
NFL Network's "Path to Primetime" 2011 NFL Draft coverage continues with the fifth season of Path to the Draft, which airs Monday through Friday at 6:00 PM ET until the 2011 NFL Draft on April 28-30. With news reports, one-on-one interviews, player rankings and exclusive mock drafts,* Path to the Draft* is the go-to destination for the most in-depth NFL Draft coverage.
NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock headlines Path to the Draft's extensive roster of analysts, which includes draft analyst Charles Davis, former NFL front-office executive Michael Lombardi, former NFL player Brian Baldinger and former NFL general manager Charley Casserly.Paul Burmeister and Fran Charles rotate as hosts.
Path to the Draft also includes daily "First Draft" features on the top prospects. This week's episodes will profile:
Clemson defensive tackle Da'Quan Bowers
Next week, "First Draft" will profile Texas A&M linebacker Von Miller (Monday) and Florida center Mike Pouncey (Tuesday).
Below are video links to segments from Monday and Tuesday's editions of Path to the Draft:
Auburn quarterback Cam Newton recaps his Pro Day performance with NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock: Cam Newton
Analyst Bucky Brooks reports from Arkansas' Pro Day, featuring quarterback Ryan Mallett:Ryan Mallett
Analysts Charles Davis, Michael Lombardi and Brian Baldinger discuss prospects who are on the rise: Draft stock
