NFL Network and YouTube TV reach new carriage agreement

NFL Network and NFL RedZone are now on YouTube TV.

One week before the start of the 2020 season, NFL Media and YouTube TV announced a new carriage agreement to bring the two NFL-based channels to YouTube TV subscribers.

NFL Network is available on YouTube TV's base package as of Thursday. NFL RedZone is also available now, as part of YouTube TV's new add-on package, Sports Plus, which launched Thursday. Host Scott Hanson will be delivering every touchdown from every game on Sunday afternoons during the NFL regular season beginning Sept. 13.

"We are excited to bring NFL Network and NFL RedZone to YouTube TV subscribers, just in time for Kickoff of the NFL's 2020 season," NFL Media EVP and chief operating officer Hans Schroeder said. "The opportunity to give NFL Network and NFL RedZone the broadest distribution as possible to our fans remains a top priority for us, so we're pleased to bring our lineup of exclusive live games, informative shows and award-winning content to the YouTube TV channel lineup."

YouTube TV's addition of NFL Network includes live exclusive games, live studio shows such as Good Morning Football, NFL GameDay Morning, NFL Now and NFL Total Access, and original content series such as A Football Life, NFL 360 and America's Game. YouTube TV subscribers will soon have access to NFL Network and NFL RedZone through NFL.com and the NFL app on smartphones, tablets, PCs and connected TV devices.

"Sports fans have been some of our most passionate members since we launched YouTube TV, so we're thrilled to introduce NFL Network to our line-up of more than 85 channels, plus NFL RedZone as part of our new Sports Plus add-on package," YouTube TV global head of partnerships Lori Conkling said. "This partnership further demonstrates our commitment to offer a premium portfolio of content to our members."