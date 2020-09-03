NFL Network and YouTube TV reach new carriage agreement

Published: Sep 03, 2020 at 12:04 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

NFL Network and NFL RedZone are now on YouTube TV.

One week before the start of the 2020 season, NFL Media and YouTube TV announced a new carriage agreement to bring the two NFL-based channels to YouTube TV subscribers.

NFL Network is available on YouTube TV's base package as of Thursday. NFL RedZone is also available now, as part of YouTube TV's new add-on package, Sports Plus, which launched Thursday. Host Scott Hanson will be delivering every touchdown from every game on Sunday afternoons during the NFL regular season beginning Sept. 13.

"We are excited to bring NFL Network and NFL RedZone to YouTube TV subscribers, just in time for Kickoff of the NFL's 2020 season," NFL Media EVP and chief operating officer Hans Schroeder said. "The opportunity to give NFL Network and NFL RedZone the broadest distribution as possible to our fans remains a top priority for us, so we're pleased to bring our lineup of exclusive live games, informative shows and award-winning content to the YouTube TV channel lineup."

YouTube TV's addition of NFL Network includes live exclusive games, live studio shows such as Good Morning Football, NFL GameDay Morning, NFL Now and NFL Total Access, and original content series such as A Football Life, NFL 360 and America's Game. YouTube TV subscribers will soon have access to NFL Network and NFL RedZone through NFL.com and the NFL app on smartphones, tablets, PCs and connected TV devices.

"Sports fans have been some of our most passionate members since we launched YouTube TV, so we're thrilled to introduce NFL Network to our line-up of more than 85 channels, plus NFL RedZone as part of our new Sports Plus add-on package," YouTube TV global head of partnerships Lori Conkling said. "This partnership further demonstrates our commitment to offer a premium portfolio of content to our members."

The NFL continues to be the most popular programming, not only in sports but all of television, with NFL games accounting for 47 of the top 50 broadcasts in 2019.

Related Content

49ers place WR Tavon Austin on injured reserve
news

49ers place WR Tavon Austin on injured reserve

The 49ers have been in need at wide receiver. That's what brought them to signing Tavon Austin last month. They might be back to the free-agent board after his injury.
Cam Newton named Patriots' starting quarterback
news

Cam Newton named Patriots' starting quarterback

The New England Patriots have a starting quarterback. Cam Newton was named the Pats' starter in a team meeting Thursday afternoon.
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia. (Perry Knotts via AP)
news

Contract talks between Eagles, TE Zach Ertz break off

Talks between the Philadelphia Eagles and tight end Zach Ertz on a contract extension came to an abrupt halt, Ian Rapoport reported.
Jacksonville Jaguars safety Ronnie Harrison (36) performs a drill during an NFL football workout, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)
news

Browns acquire safety Ronnie Harrison from Jaguars in trade

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded safety Ronnie Harrison to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round pick, Ian Rapoport reported.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL