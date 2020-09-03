NFL Network, YouTubeTV reach new carriage agreement

NFL Media and YouTube TV today announced a new carriage agreement to bring NFL Network and NFL RedZone to YouTube TV subscribers just in time for Kickoff of the 2020 NFL season.

NFL Network will be available starting today on YouTube TV as part of the base membership. NFL RedZone will be available as part of YouTube TV's new add-on package, called Sports Plus, also launching today, with host Scott Hanson delivering every touchdown from every game to fans on Sunday afternoons during the NFL regular season starting September 13.

"We are excited to bring NFL Network and NFL RedZone to YouTube TV subscribers, just in time for Kickoff of the NFL's 2020 season," said Hans Schroeder, EVP and Chief Operating Officer of NFL Media. "The opportunity to give NFL Network and NFL RedZone the broadest distribution as possible to our fans remains a top priority for us, so we're pleased to bring our lineup of exclusive live games, informative shows and award-winning content to the YouTube TV channel lineup."

"Sports fans have been some of our most passionate members since we launched YouTube TV, so we're thrilled to introduce NFL Network to our line-up of more than 85 channels, plus NFL RedZone as part of our new Sports Plus add-on package," said Lori Conkling, Global Head of Partnerships at YouTube TV. "This partnership further demonstrates our commitment to offer a premium portfolio of content to our members."

The addition of NFL Network to YouTube TV's channel lineup brings year-round NFL content to fans including live exclusive games, popular live studio shows such as Good Morning Football, NFL GameDay Morning, NFL Now and NFL Total Access, plus award-winning original content series such as A Football Life, NFL 360 and America's Game.

The NFL continues to be the most popular content on television with games accounting for 47 of the top 50 shows on television in 2019. Additionally, digital consumption of NFL content is also on the rise, making NFL programming and content availability on platforms like YouTube TV valuable amongst fans.