NFL Network, YouTubeTV reach new carriage agreement

Published: Sep 03, 2020 at 12:04 PM

NFL Media and YouTube TV today announced a new carriage agreement to bring NFL Network and NFL RedZone to YouTube TV subscribers just in time for Kickoff of the 2020 NFL season.

 NFL Network will be available starting today on YouTube TV as part of the base membership. NFL RedZone will be available as part of YouTube TV's new add-on package, called Sports Plus, also launching today, with host Scott Hanson delivering every touchdown from every game to fans on Sunday afternoons during the NFL regular season starting September 13.

 "We are excited to bring NFL Network and NFL RedZone to YouTube TV subscribers, just in time for Kickoff of the NFL's 2020 season," said Hans Schroeder, EVP and Chief Operating Officer of NFL Media. "The opportunity to give NFL Network and NFL RedZone the broadest distribution as possible to our fans remains a top priority for us, so we're pleased to bring our lineup of exclusive live games, informative shows and award-winning content to the YouTube TV channel lineup." 

 "Sports fans have been some of our most passionate members since we launched YouTube TV, so we're thrilled to introduce NFL Network to our line-up of more than 85 channels, plus NFL RedZone as part of our new Sports Plus add-on package," said Lori Conkling, Global Head of Partnerships at YouTube TV. "This partnership further demonstrates our commitment to offer a premium portfolio of content to our members."

The addition of NFL Network to YouTube TV's channel lineup brings year-round NFL content to fans including live exclusive games, popular live studio shows such as Good Morning Football, NFL GameDay Morning, NFL Now and NFL Total Access, plus award-winning original content series such as A Football Life, NFL 360 and America's Game.

The NFL continues to be the most popular content on television with games accounting for 47 of the top 50 shows on television in 2019. Additionally, digital consumption of NFL content is also on the rise, making NFL programming and content availability on platforms like YouTube TV valuable amongst fans.

Coming soon, YouTube TV customers will also have access to both NFL Network and NFL RedZone through NFL.com and the NFL app on smartphones, tablets, PCs and connected TV devices.

Related Content

49ers place WR Tavon Austin on injured reserve
news

49ers place WR Tavon Austin on injured reserve

The 49ers have been in need at wide receiver. That's what brought them to signing Tavon Austin last month. They might be back to the free-agent board after his injury.
Cam Newton named Patriots' starting quarterback
news

Cam Newton named Patriots' starting quarterback

The New England Patriots have a starting quarterback. Cam Newton was named the Pats' starter in a team meeting Thursday afternoon.
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia. (Perry Knotts via AP)
news

Contract talks between Eagles, TE Zach Ertz break off

Talks between the Philadelphia Eagles and tight end Zach Ertz on a contract extension came to an abrupt halt, Ian Rapoport reported.
Jacksonville Jaguars safety Ronnie Harrison (36) performs a drill during an NFL football workout, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)
news

Browns acquire safety Ronnie Harrison from Jaguars in trade

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded safety Ronnie Harrison to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round pick, Ian Rapoport reported.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL