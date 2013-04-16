NFL mourns Pat Summerall; all Wednesday's NFL news

Published: Apr 16, 2013 at 07:53 PM

Get a head start on Wednesday's football talk with "NFL AM" at 6 a.m. ET. Today, the NFL mourns one of its greatest voices in the late Pat Summerall, and we speak to the man who followed Summerall as the lead NFL play-by-play man on Fox Sports, Joe Buck. Plus, brothers Jonathan and Jordan Babineaux join us in studio, and all the latest NFL news.

Here's what else is on tap for Wednesday:

» A night before the 2013 NFL schedule is officially released, NFL Network puts together one of its own in "The Perfect Schedule '13" Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.

» With the 2013 NFL Draft just around the corner, NFL.com writers are revealing their choices for the best and worst picks of all time for each of the 32 teams (readers get to determine their choices as well). Today we'll look at the Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Redskins.

» NFL Evolution.com has Andrea Kremer's report on draft prospect D.J. Hayden's near-death experience.

» NFL.com draft expert Gil Brandt has 10 unknown prospects you need to know.

» Gregg Rosenthal profiles the draft needs of the four teams in the AFC East.

» NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock opens up his annual pre-draft media call to fans for the first time.

Schein: Safest picks in the draft

_Schein-65x90.jpg

Teams are overlooking two top-10 prospects because of the position they play. Adam Schein believes that's a big mistake. More ...

» Whitney Hand, wife of NFL prospect Landry Jones, was a surprise selection in the 2013 WNBA Draft on Monday. Check out a photo essay of the NFL's elite power couples.

» Join Mike Mayock, Von Miller, Dan Patrick, Kara Henderson and "The Worm" Jason Wormser as The Rich Eisen Podcast celebrates its 200th episode.

» NFL Network soon will unveil its Top 100 players of 2013, as voted on by the players. In the meantime, have your say with Fan's Choice voting.

