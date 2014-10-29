Analysis

NFL midseason predictions: AFC North, wild cards spawn debate

Published: Oct 29, 2014 at 05:29 AM

At the halfway point of the 2014 NFL season, our analysts refresh their predictions on the winners of individual awards, playoff participants and Championship Sunday/Super Bowl XLIX outcomes.

Click here to glance back at our analysts' preseason predictions.

AFC EAST

Judy Battista: New England Patriots. They're flawed, but improving as the season goes on. Same as it ever was.

Brian Billick: Patriots. While the Bills are surprisingly just one game back, the Pats have still won the division in 10 of the past 11 seasons. Surely I'm not going to bet against them now.

Gil Brandt: Patriots.Tom Brady and Bill Belichick will prove to be too much for the Bills or Dolphins to overcome -- provided Rob Gronkowski stays healthy.

Bucky Brooks: Patriots.Tom Brady has found his groove with Rob Gronkowski and Brandon LaFell, giving the Patriots a dynamic offense to complement an underrated defensive unit.

Charley Casserly: Patriots.Tom Brady will lead the Pats to another division championship -- despite their vulnerability vs. the run -- because no other team in the division has enough consistency.

Dave Dameshek: Patriots. As I said when most were throwing dirt on Brady, the only thing ailing the NE offense was the lack of a healthy Gronk. That said, the East is no gimme -- especially if the Pats drop one on Sunday.

Elliot Harrison: Patriots. Going beyond Tom Brady's ridiculous play, I don't trust Kyle Orton or Ryan Tannehill to deliver as often as they'll need to in order to overtake New England.

Adam Schein: Patriots. It's the Patriots. It's always been the Patriots.

Michael Silver: Patriots. After their embarrassing loss to the Chiefs, the Pats looked like toast. Since then, they've looked like ... the typical Belichick/Brady operation.

AFC NORTH

Judy Battista: Baltimore Ravens. They already have gotten through the Ray Rice maelstrom, the offense has become explosive and this team is taking on the personality of Steve Smith. That is always a good thing.

Brian Billick: Cincinnati Bengals. One week ago, I would have confidently said the Ravens. But after watching Cincy sweep the season series against Baltimore, you have to give it to the Bengals.

Gil Brandt: Pittsburgh Steelers. The three-team race in the North will be won by some Ben Roethlisberger-fueled offensive firepower.

Bucky Brooks: Bengals.Hue Jackson has revamped the offense to better suit Andy Dalton's skills, while crafting a diverse scheme that gives the Bengals a legitimate shot to win a playoff game.

Charley Casserly: Ravens. The offense is getting better every week, as is the defense. Gary Kubiak has made Joe Flacco more efficient. C.J. Mosley will be Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Dave Dameshek: Bengals. In the league's deepest division, the division's deepest team will rise above the fray (... so long as the Bengals stay committed to the run, like they did in their defining Week 8 win vs. Baltimore).

Elliot Harrison: Steelers. Pittsburgh snatches the division title with a 9-7 or 10-6 record.

Adam Schein: Ravens. I chose Baltimore in the preseason, and I'm staying with the pick, even with Cincy sweeping the season series.

Michael Silver: Bengals. After a recent rough patch, these guys will get A.J. Green back and start outscoring everybody.

AFC SOUTH

Judy Battista: Indianapolis Colts. The weakness of this division should not detract from how dominant the Colts are with a top offense and -- stunningly -- viable defense (at least besides that Week 8 clunker). And an easy second-half schedule should help them in seeding.

Brian Billick: Colts. It will come down to the Colts and the Texans, and I like my chances with Andrew Luck instead of Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Gil Brandt: Colts.Andrew Luck is the best young player in the NFL.

Bucky Brooks: Colts.Andrew Luck is not only pushing for MVP honors, but he is quietly guiding Indy to a top seed in the postseason.

Charley Casserly: Colts. They are better than the group that won the division last year. Getting Reggie Wayne, Ahmad Bradshaw and Dwayne Allen back has made Indy better on third down and in the red zone. Bjoern Werner has improved as a pass rusher.

Dave Dameshek: Colts. Bold prediction: The Colts have lost their last game of the 2014 regular season.

Elliot Harrison: Colts. If you can tell me who in this division will take down the Colts, I'm all ears.

Adam Schein: Colts. Indy wins it without sweating.

Michael Silver: Colts. They haven't come close to peaking; when they do, it might be scary.

AFC WEST

Judy Battista: Denver Broncos. A shock to absolutely nobody, the Broncos' offense is as good as ever -- and it is paired with the fast, physical defense John Elway envisioned during his free agency shopping spree.

Brian Billick: Broncos. The Chargers are lurking in second place, but Peyton Manning is 5-1 against them since joining the Broncos.

Gil Brandt: Broncos. The most complete team in the AFC is led by the top NFL player in Peyton Manning.

Bucky Brooks: Broncos. The offseason additions to upgrade the defense have transformed the Broncos into a legitimate NFL heavyweight.

Schein: The team to beat in 2014

_Schein-65x90.jpg

Adam Schein explains why the Broncos are clearly the cream of the NFL crop -- and will deliver on the game's biggest stage. READ

Charley Casserly: Broncos. These Broncos are better than last year's installment. Offensively, the return of Ryan Clady and the addition of Emmanuel Sanders make them more overwhelming. On defense, they have improved at every level, thanks to the healthy returns of Von Miller, Chris Harris and Derek Wolfe, the additions of DeMarcus Ware, Aqib Talib, Bradley Roby and T.J. Ward, and the emergence of Brandon Marshall

Dave Dameshek: San Diego Chargers. Full disclosure: I picked the Chargers to win it in the preseason ... but now they'll need help (from the Pats on Sunday, among others) to offset their own Week 7 home loss to K.C.

Elliot Harrison: Broncos. Denver is just too strong defensively this season. The newbies have played extremely well without a lot of continuity issues.

Adam Schein: Broncos. With the NFL's most complete team, Denver wins the West.

Michael Silver: Broncos. Better than last year's Denver team, which was pretty damn good.

AFC WILD CARD 1

Judy Battista: San Diego Chargers. A stout defense and Philip Rivers make them real postseason contenders.

Brian Billick: Baltimore Ravens. Good news for the Ravens: They don't have to play the Bengals for the remainder of the regular season. They are 0-2 against Cincinnati, but 5-1 against all other teams.

Gil Brandt: Ravens.Joe Flacco and Co. must win two of their last four road games (at Steelers in Week 9, at Saints in Week 12, at Dolphins in Week 14 and at Texans in Week 16).

Bucky Brooks: Ravens. The Joe Flacco-led offense has produced fireworks this season, but injuries to the D will keep the Ravens from claiming a division crown.

Charley Casserly: Cincinnati Bengals. They are a balanced team that has struggled with injuries. A.J. Green's health will determine whether they make the playoffs.

Dave Dameshek: Denver Broncos. The playoffs are a given, but tough road games in Foxborough, Kansas City, San Diego and Cincy and will knock them out of first place.

Elliot Harrison: Kansas City Chiefs. I like the way their schedule lays out, as well as the way Alex Smith is playing. If, unlike last year, the Chiefs' defense stays healthy. ...

Adam Schein: Chargers. I'm staying with my preseason pick, banking on the Chargers getting healthy.

Michael Silver: Houston Texans. Sticking with my preseason hunch that Bill O'Brien will prod this team to the postseason.

AFC WILD CARD 2

Judy Battista: Cincinnati Bengals. Very little conviction here, because they just logged their first win since September, have significant injuries and could be caught if the Steelers get their act together on defense.

Brian Billick: San Diego Chargers.Philip Rivers is having an MVP-caliber season, but the Bolts are going to have to get a little more from their running game. San Diego ranks dead last in yards per carry (3.1).

Gil Brandt: Bengals. If they can take three of their last four, the Bengals can squeeze into the playoffs in a very tight wild-card race.

Bucky Brooks: Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers could enter the playoffs as the hottest team in the league behind a dynamic QB with big-game moxie.

Charley Casserly: Chargers.Philip Rivers is a potential MVP candidate. Like a number of teams, San Diego's playoff chances will be determined by the roster's overall wellness. The Chargers need to get healthy -- especially in the secondary -- to make the playoffs. The Steelers will challenge the Chargers for this wild-card spot.

Dave Dameshek: Steelers. If the offense can consistently produce even half the video-game numbers it put up in Week 8, it'll be enough to get 'em to January. (Sunday night vs. Baltimore looms large, though.)

Elliot Harrison: Chargers. The Chiefs and Chargers return as the AFC's two wild-card teams. Kansas City could pull off the in-season sweep. ...

Adam Schein: Bengals. Make it a clean sweep for me staying with every AFC prediction from August. Yes, I will stick with the Bengals, who just barely hold off the Bills.

Michael Silver: Cleveland Browns. Also sticking with this preseason hunch, though watching them lay an egg in Jacksonville was disquieting.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

RB Index, Week 2: Saquon Barkley is BACK! Plus, my top 15 running backs after Week 1

Maurice Jones-Drew spotlights two rushers who appear to be BACK after several down years and another who he's not quite sold on after a good Week 1 outing. And for the first time this season, MJD ranks the top 15 RBs in the league.

news

Top 10 rookie debuts of the 2022 NFL season: Drake London, Dominique Robinson stand out

Did any rookie get off to a better start than Drake London? Does Derek Stingley Jr. look like a foundational piece for the Texans? The Next Gen Stats analytics team ranks the top rookie debuts of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Week 2 NFL game picks: Buccaneers edge out Saints; Steelers drop Patriots to 0-2

Can the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers exorcise recent demons against the rival Saints? Will the Patriots fall to 0-2 in Pittsburgh? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 2 game.

news

With Keenan Allen sidelined, journeyman DeAndre Carter deftly fulfilling promise made to late brother

Keenan Allen's hamstring injury provided an opportunity, and DeAndre Carter seized the moment. Bridget Condon chronicles an indefatigable journeyman driven by the death-bed promise he made to his late brother.

news

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland eyes 2022 breakout: 'I do want offenses to fear me'

After a promising first season, Jevon Holland is looking to make a big leap in 2022. Cameron Wolfe provides an inside look at the Dolphins safety's quest to become one of the most feared defenders in the NFL.

news

NFL Week 2 underdogs: Will Saints best Tom Brady's Bucs? Can Panthers log first win?

Can the Saints continue their regular-season win streak over Tom Brady? Will the Panthers notch their first win? Nick Shook spotlights underdogs who can knock off favorites in Week 2 of the 2022 regular season.

news

NFL QB Index, Week 2: Josh Allen claims the No. 1 spot, but Patrick Mahomes is hot on his heels

After the opening week of the 2022 NFL season, Marc Sessler has a new name at the top of his QB Index rankings. Is it Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes? Check out the updated quarterback pecking order, 1 through 32.

news

How an NFL trip to Africa changed my outlook on life

Maurice Jones-Drew reflects on the life-altering impact of his recent trip to Africa, which is detailed in a new episode of NFL Network's "NFL 360." Beyond participating in "NFL Africa: The Touchdown" events in Ghana, MJD had one experience that shook him to his core.

news

Next Woman Up: Tiffany Morton, Assistant Athletic Trainer for the Kansas City Chiefs

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, the Chiefs' Tiffany Morton details an athletic trainer's schedule, working with the offensive line group, taking career risks and more.

news

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 2: Offenses to worry about, ones who should bounce back

After a wild Week 1, David Carr identifies slow-starting offenses to worry about and ones who should bounce back. Plus, he reveals his updated ranking of the top 15 offensive players in the NFL.

news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: Vikings, Dolphins climb; Packers, Raiders slip

With the first week of the 2022 season in the books, Dan Hanzus provides a fresh batch of NFL Power Rankings -- and a whopping 30 teams are on the move!

news

The First Read, Week 2: Huge opportunity awaits Chargers vs. Chiefs; big trouble for Cowboys

Will the Chargers make a statement against the Chiefs on Thursday night? Can the Cowboys find their way out of a messy situation? Jeffri Chadiha digs into those topics and more in his First Read entering Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE