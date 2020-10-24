NFL memo rules new COVID-19 procedures for high risk close contacts

The NFL sent a memo to clubs on Friday that lays out new procedures for "high risk" close contacts, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
The memo states that a club must place any player designated as a "high risk" close contact on the reserve/COVID-19 list upon such designation. Such player will remain on that list until at least five days have passed since the date on which the player was last in contact with the infected individual. The player will be permitted to resume club activities on the sixth day after such last exposure if all his PCR tests, including the fifth testing day, are negative.
Furthermore, Pelissero notes that players cannot travel with the team if they're still in high-risk COVID protocol, but the club can elect to transport them via private transportation which reduces the COVID home-field advantage.