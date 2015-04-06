Around the NFL

NFL members react to NCAA championship game

Published: Apr 06, 2015 at 03:41 PM

With Duke defeating Wisconsin 68-63 in a thriller for the NCAA men's basketball national championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday night, the sports nation's eye turned toward Indianapolis. Current NFL stars J.J. Watt and Aaron Rodgers were in attendance, and many more watched from home, taking to social media to share their reactions as the game progressed.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast welcomes back Colleen Wolfe to the show and breaks down team needs heading into the draft. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

