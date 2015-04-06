NFL members react to NCAA championship game

With Duke defeating Wisconsin 68-63 in a thriller for the NCAA men's basketball national championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday night, the sports nation's eye turned toward Indianapolis. Current NFL stars J.J. Watt and Aaron Rodgers were in attendance, and many more watched from home, taking to social media to share their reactions as the game progressed.
So proud of the guys. #Badgers— Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 7, 2015
You can see the love that the @Duke_MBB team has for Coach K and the love they have for each other. They wouldn't be denied! #BlueDevils— Jonas Gray Sr. (@jgray_ND25) April 7, 2015
Great game! Didn't want it to end! Anyone else want that @BWWings overtime remote??!! lol #InstantClassic #ClutchPerformance #BDubsRemote— Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) April 7, 2015
Never been a Duke fan but after his performance tonight I'm a Grayson Allen fan— Justin Forsett (@JForsett) April 7, 2015
Never really been into College Basketball but damn what a Championship game wow #dukevswisconsin— Brian Orakpo (@rak98) April 7, 2015
Not a foul https://t.co/uvbabL9nu9— Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) April 7, 2015
Larry Bird: Frank...?— Steve Weatherford (@Weatherford5) April 7, 2015
Frank Kaminsky: Yes Mr. Bird?
Larry Bird: Frank, I am your Faaaaathhhher! #SpawnOfBird
Duke gotta get on the boards— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) April 7, 2015
Winslow remind me of James harden— charles johnson (@randywattson) April 7, 2015
Big Frank the Tank… Won’t use his left, doesn’t matter, still gets buckets over future NBA guys— Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) April 7, 2015
I never thought I'd utter the words 'I'm pulling for Duke' in my life. #NeverSayNever #NCAAChampionship— Molly Qerim Rose (@MollyQerim) April 7, 2015
Game time baby. Me and my big bro IG:FAMOUSKINGT rooting for diff teams tonight. #GoDuke pic.twitter.com/Z1DpPBQU3n— Santonio Hol❌es Jr. (@ToneTime10) April 7, 2015
I hate how animated basketball refs are all the time I think that’s why I used to get tecks they b putting too my emphasis on the fouls lol— James-Michael (@52JMJ) April 7, 2015
Keep feeding the big man— charles johnson (@randywattson) April 7, 2015
__________ will win the #NCAAChampionship tonight.— Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) April 7, 2015
RT - Duke Fav- Wisconsin
I know Roy McCormick (Martin Lawrence in movie Rebound) is proud of Wes & how he's grown up. Lol #JK pic.twitter.com/AQ1qEK4Ohu— Brian Dawkins (@BrianDawkins) April 7, 2015
“@gpsarakis65: Who do you have winning this game? @Weatherford5”— Steve Weatherford (@Weatherford5) April 7, 2015
Wisconsin #FrankTheTank
Very entertaining so far! #NCAAChampionship— Dan Marino (@DanMarino) April 7, 2015
Im taking Duke in a close one tonight who you guys got winning tonight Twitter Fam— Alshon Jeffery (@TheWorldof_AJ) April 7, 2015
I'm liking Wisconsin tonight— Geno Atkins (@GenoSacks) April 7, 2015
I need duke to win this game— jerome felton (@jfelton45) April 7, 2015
Championship Night— Earl Thomas (@Earl_Thomas) April 7, 2015
Dekker about to snap on Duke— FABIAN WASHINGTON (@FABEWASH31) April 7, 2015
I don't root for other big ten teams...ever😡..well maybe sometimes. Just not now— Adrian Clayborn (@AJaClay) April 7, 2015
Still mad kentucky lost— Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh) April 7, 2015
As a Tar Heel fan and a Midwest boy, gotta rock w Wisconsin tonight! Let's go Badgers, get this ship.— Lance Moore (@LanceMoore16) April 7, 2015
Let's Go Duke!!— Anthony Dixon (@Boobie24Dixon) April 7, 2015
April 7, 2015
Who you got, #Duke or #Wisconsin?— Greg Jennings (@GregJennings) April 7, 2015
I like Duke for the win!— Mike Wallace (@Wallace17_daKid) April 7, 2015
I'm taking Duke— Adrian Clayborn (@AJaClay) April 7, 2015
Duke or Wisconsin?— Michael Crabtree (@KingCrab15) April 7, 2015
