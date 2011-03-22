NFL Media Scores 15 Sports Emmy Nominations

NFL NETWORK'S 'NFL GAMEDAY MORNING' RECEIVES FIRST EMMY NOMINATION FOR OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW - WEEKLY
NFL FILMS-PRODUCED 'HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE NEW YORK JETS' EARNS FOUR NOMINATIONS & 'LOMBARDI' COLLECTS THREE
NFL.COM GARNERS TWO NOMINATIONS WITH 'THE NFL SEASON: A BIOGRAPHY' & 'NFL.COM LIVE: 2010 SCOUTING COMBINE'
NFL Media, comprised of NFL Network, NFL Films and NFL.com, recorded 15 Sports Emmy Award nominations, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced today.
NFL Network's NFL GameDay Morning -- the first and most comprehensive NFL pregame show every Sunday -- received its first nomination in the Outstanding Studio Show - Weekly category. NFL Network/NFL.com received a nomination for the weekly online series The NFL Season: A Biography in its debut season in the Outstanding New Approaches Sports Programming - Short Format category.
NFL.com's second nomination came in the Outstanding New Approaches Sports Event Coverage category with NFL.com LIVE: 2010 Scouting Combine.
A year after winning its 100th Sports Emmy award, NFL Films received 12 nominations. The critically acclaimed series Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets earned four nominations in the categories of Outstanding Edited Sports Series/Anthology, Outstanding Camera Work, Outstanding Editing and Outstanding Post Produced Audio/Sound. NFL Films also received two nominations for* Inside the NFL: Sounds of the Year,* which it produces along with Showtime and CBS, in the Outstanding Editing and Outstanding Post Produced Audio/Sound categories.
The NFL Films and HBO-produced documentary* Lombardi* earned three nominations in the Outstanding Sports Documentary, Outstanding Open/Tease and Outstanding Music Composition/Direction/Lyrics categories.
Additionally, NFL Network and NFL Films also gained honors in the Outstanding Live Event Turnaround category, winning recognition with the exclusive, all-sound Sound FX: Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets, and the Outstanding Edited Sports Special category, with the highly praised Bill Parcells: Reflections on a Life in Football.
The 32nd annual Sports Emmys Awards will be presented Monday, May 2, at the Frederick P. Rose Hall, Home of Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.
Following is a list of the nominations:
OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW - WEEKLY
NFL GameDay Morning (NFL Network)
OUTSTANDING NEW APPROACHES SPORTS EVENT COVERAGE
NFL.com LIVE: 2010 Scouting Combine (NFL.com)
OUTSTANDING SPORTS DOCUMENTARY
Lombardi (HBO/NFL Films)
OUTSTANDING EDITED SPORTS SPECIAL
Bill Parcells: Reflections on a Life in Football (NFL Network/NFL Films)
OUTSTANDING LIVE EVENT TURNAROUND
SoundFX: Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets (NFL Network/NFL Films)
OUTSTANDING EDITED SPORTS SERIES/ANTHOLOGY
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jet s (HBO/NFL Films)
OUTSTANDING OPEN/TEASE
Lombardi (HBO/NFL Films)
OUTSTANDING NEW APPROACHES SPORTS PROGRAMMING - SHORT FORMAT
The NFL Season: A Biography (NFL.com/NFL Network)
OUTSTANDING CAMERA WORK
NFL Films Presents: Shots of the Year (NFL Network/NFL Films)
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets (HBO/NFL Films)
OUTSTANDING EDITING
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets (HBO/NFL Films
) Inside the NFL: Sounds of the Year (Showtime/NFL Films/CBS)
OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION/DIRECTION/LYRICS
Lombardi (HBO/NFL Films)
OUTSTANDING POST PRODUCED AUDIO/SOUND
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets (HBO/NFL Films)
Inside the NFL: Sounds of the Year (Showtime/NFL Films/CBS)
NFL Network airs seven days a week, 24 hours a day on a year-round basis and is the first television network www.nfl.com/nflnetwork. NFL.com is the exclusive internet home of NFL Network.