NFL Media Scores 15 Sports Emmy Nominations

A year after winning its 100th Sports Emmy award, NFL Films received 12 nominations. The critically acclaimed series Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets earned four nominations in the categories of Outstanding Edited Sports Series/Anthology, Outstanding Camera Work, Outstanding Editing and Outstanding Post Produced Audio/Sound. NFL Films also received two nominations for* Inside the NFL: Sounds of the Year,* which it produces along with Showtime and CBS, in the Outstanding Editing and Outstanding Post Produced Audio/Sound categories.