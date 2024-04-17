NFL Media provides extensive on-location coverage of 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- NFL Media -- comprising of NFL Network, NFL Films, NFL.com, NFL+, the NFL App, NFL RedZone and free-ad supported television streaming service NFL Channel -- has the 2024 NFL Draft from Detroit covered with more than 60 hours of live Draft Week coverage beginning Sunday, April 21.

The 2024 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light kicks off with the first round Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Rounds 2-3 Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. ET and Rounds 4-7 Saturday, April 27 at noon ET from Detroit with coverage on NFL Network, NFL+, the NFL Channel, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

NFL Network, NFL+ and NFL Channel 2024 NFL Draft Coverage

For the 18th year, NFL Network provides live on-location coverage of the NFL Draft. NFL Network's coverage of the 2024 NFL Draft from Detroit kicks off Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET with first round coverage provided by the longest-tenured current Draft host Rich Eisen, draft expert Daniel Jeremiah, CBS's No. 2 NFL team analyst Charles Davis and FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt, along with Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner and Insider Ian Rapoport. Additionally, Emmy-nominated Kaylee Hartung interviews the draftees on-stage following their selection.

NFL Network's live coverage of the 2024 NFL Draft continues with Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. ET with Peter Schrager joining Eisen, Jeremiah, Davis, Klatt and Rapoport.

Live coverage of the 2024 NFL Draft concludes with Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, April 27 at noon ET with Eisen, Jeremiah, Davis, Schrager and Rapoport.

Provided below is NFL Network's complete broadcast team in Detroit:

Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET (Round 1)

Exterior Set: Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis and Joel Klatt

Interior Set: Kurt Warner and Ian Rapoport

Stage: Kaylee Hartung

Exterior Set: Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis and Joel Klatt Interior Set: Kurt Warner and Ian Rapoport Stage: Kaylee Hartung Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. ET (Rounds 2-3)

Exterior Set: Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis and Joel Klatt

Interior Set: Peter Schrager and Ian Rapoport

Exterior Set: Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis and Joel Klatt Interior Set: Peter Schrager and Ian Rapoport Saturday, April 27 at noon ET (Rounds 4-7)

Exterior Set: Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis and Peter Schrager

Interior Set: Ian Rapoport

Live NFL Network coverage of the 2024 NFL Draft is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through NFL+, the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.

Immediately following the conclusion of the first round on Thursday, "The Fantasy Footballers Draft Special" streams exclusively on NFL+ providing instant fantasy analysis and reaction. Hosts of the widely acclaimed podcast "The Fantasy Footballers" Andy Holloway, Jason Moore and Mike Wright offer their thoughts on the first round from a fantasy perspective, marking NFL Media's first ever live fantasy reaction show during Draft weekend.

Additional live coverage of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit is available on the NFL Channel – the NFL's free-ad supported streaming offering – with "NFL Draft Center." Rhett Lewis, Bucky Brooks and Lance Zierlein anchor the coverage on Thursday starting at 8 p.m. ET and Friday at 7 p.m. ET, with Cynthia Frelund and Mike Yam joining Brooks and Zierlein for coverage on Saturday beginning at noon ET. The NFL Channel is available on the NFL App, Roku Channel, Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Vizio WatchFree, Xumo Play, LG and at NFL.com/nflchannel.

Live audio coverage of the 2024 NFL Draft will be provided by SiriusXM NFL Radio (Rounds 1-7), Westwood One (Round 1) and ESPN Radio (Rounds 1-7).

NFL Network reporters will be stationed at the following locations throughout the week leading up to the start of the 2024 NFL Draft:

Judy Battista – New York Giants

Sherree Burruss – Washington Commanders

Stacey Dales – Chicago Bears

Tom Pelissero – Detroit

Ian Rapoport – Detroit

Omar Ruiz – Arizona Cardinals

Cameron Wolfe – New England Patriots

NFL Network Draft Week Coverage

Beginning Sunday, April 21, NFL Network provides more than 60 hours of live Draft Week coverage. Throughout the week, programming highlights on NFL Network include:

On Sunday, April 21, "NFL Mock Draft Live" airs at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network, hosted by Colleen Wolfe, Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis. Throughout the one-hour show, various NFL Network talent join to conduct an entire first-round Mock Draft.

NFL Network's top draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah reveals his final Mock Draft of the year on Wednesday, April 24 at 8 p.m. ET, joined by Charles Davis and Colleen Wolfe.

On Tuesday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET, "NFL 360: Draft Special" premieres on NFL Network. Featured on the one-hour show are the stories of former UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu overcoming a career-threatening neck injury, former North Carolina wide receiver Devontez Walker battling through a high-profile eligibility controversy, former Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt honoring his late best friend and late brother, and former Penn State defensive end Adisa Isaac helping to raise his three non-verbal siblings. This year, NFL Network's series "NFL 360" was nominated for 11 Sports Emmy Awards – the most nominations for a single program. Over the past three years, "NFL 360" has earned a total of 33 nominations – more than any other single program over that time.

"NFL Draft Kickoff" shows air Thursday, April 25 – Saturday, April 27 providing comprehensive analysis and the latest news reports leading up to NFL Network's coverage of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, with hosts Mike Garafolo, Chris Rose and Colleen Wolfe, analysts Kurt Warner, Steve Smith Sr. and David Carr, former Stanford head coach David Shaw, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Chief National Reporter Steve Wyche, and NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund, as well as various NFL Network reporters from across the league. "NFL Draft Kickoff" airs Thursday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET, and Saturday at 10 a.m. ET.

"NFL Draft Kickoff" on Thursday, April 25 on NFL Network features the number one overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft Cam Newton and Kaylee Hartung interviewing the prospects on the Red Carpet.

Editions of "Good Morning Football" air Thursday, April 25 – Saturday, April 27 at 7 a.m. ET, with Jane Slater, Jason McCourty, Peter Schrager, Kyle Brandt and Tom Pelissero.

"Path to the Draft" airs Monday, April 22 – Wednesday, April 24 at 6 p.m. ET, with hosts Rhett Lewis and Patrick Claybon, analysts Bucky Brooks, Lance Zierlein, Scott Pioli, Brian Baldinger and Marc Ross, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, and NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund providing all of the latest news and analysis surrounding Draft Week.

Nightly editions of "NFL Total Access" air Monday, April 22 – Wednesday, April 24 at 7 p.m. ET with Mike Yam, Patrick Claybon, Michael Robinson, Brian Baldinger, Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Cynthia Frelund. Editions of "NFL Total Access" air Thursday, April 25 – Saturday, April 27 following NFL Network's coverage of the 2024 NFL Draft each night, with a special "NFL Total Access: Draft Recap" special on Sunday, April 28 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

On Tuesday, April 23 at 1 p.m. ET, a one-hour edition of "The Insiders" airs with Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero and Judy Battista, joined by various NFL Network reporters.

NFL Network's live coverage of Arena Football League games kicks off with three games. On Saturday, April 27 at 8 p.m. ET, the Albany Firebirds host the Orlando Predators, followed by a double-header on Sunday, April 28 beginning at 1 p.m. ET with the Georgia Force versus West Texas Desert Hawks and concluding at 6 p.m. ET with the Southwest Kansas Storm versus Salina Liberty. For additional information regarding NFL Network's coverage of Arena Football League games, visit https://tinyurl.com/y63ryuhr.

On Sunday, April 28 at 4 p.m. ET, NFL Network provides live coverage of Overtime's football league OT7 Week 3 action from Orlando. OT7 is a content-first, fast-paced football league that spotlights some of the best high school football players in the country. For additional information regarding NFL Network's coverage of OT7, visit https://tinyurl.com/y63ryuhr.

NFL Network's coverage of the 2024 NFL Draft is highlighted by powerful storytelling features providing exclusive access to prospects as they prepare to enter the NFL. Featured throughout the week on NFL Network's coverage:

NFL Draft Open: Legendary Motown music artist Smokey Robinson voices the open for all three days of NFL Network's coverage of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, accompanied by a musical remaster of The Temptations' classic "Get Ready." The open perfectly encapsulates the past, present and future character of Detroit – as well as the unique mix of traits and characters that make the NFL Draft so compelling.

Legendary Motown music artist Smokey Robinson voices the open for all three days of NFL Network's coverage of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, accompanied by a musical remaster of The Temptations' classic "Get Ready." The open perfectly encapsulates the past, present and future character of Detroit – as well as the unique mix of traits and characters that make the NFL Draft so compelling. Run Rich Run: NFL Network's Rich Eisen dons his trademark suit and tie to run his annual 40-yard dash for "Run Rich Run" to raise awareness and support for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For the fourth consecutive year, Eisen's 40-yard dash airs during NFL Network's coverage of Rounds 4-7 of the NFL Draft on Saturday, April 27. This year's run marks Eisen's 20th, and he is joined by former Los Angeles Rams Andrew Whitworth and Todd Gurley, as well as St. Jude patient ambassadors at the iconic Rose Bowl.

NFL Network's Rich Eisen dons his trademark suit and tie to run his annual 40-yard dash for "Run Rich Run" to raise awareness and support for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For the fourth consecutive year, Eisen's 40-yard dash airs during NFL Network's coverage of Rounds 4-7 of the NFL Draft on Saturday, April 27. This year's run marks Eisen's 20th, and he is joined by former Los Angeles Rams Andrew Whitworth and Todd Gurley, as well as St. Jude patient ambassadors at the iconic Rose Bowl. NFL 360 Feature on Former UCLA Defensive Lineman Laiatu Latu: NFL Network's Emmy-winning series "NFL 360" tells the story of former UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu, who overcame a career-threatening neck injury to emerge as a formidable force on the gridiron.

NFL Network's Emmy-winning series "NFL 360" tells the story of former UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu, who overcame a career-threatening neck injury to emerge as a formidable force on the gridiron. NFL 360 Feature on Former North Carolina Wide Receiver Devontez Walker: NFL Network's Emmy-winning series "NFL 360" chronicles wide receiver Devontez Walker's transfer to the University of North Carolina to be close to his ailing grandmother, and the ensuing NCAA eligibility controversy that ignited the Tar Heel fanbase.

NFL Network's Emmy-winning series "NFL 360" chronicles wide receiver Devontez Walker's transfer to the University of North Carolina to be close to his ailing grandmother, and the ensuing NCAA eligibility controversy that ignited the Tar Heel fanbase. NFL 360 Feature on Former Tulane Quarterback Michael Pratt: NFL Network's Emmy-winning series "NFL 360" tells the story of former Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt, who wears jersey No. 7 and bears a "Believe in #7" tattoo in memory of his late friend and high school teammate Bryce Gowdy. Through his play, Pratt keeps the spirit of Bryce and his late brother David alive.

NFL Network's Emmy-winning series "NFL 360" tells the story of former Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt, who wears jersey No. 7 and bears a "Believe in #7" tattoo in memory of his late friend and high school teammate Bryce Gowdy. Through his play, Pratt keeps the spirit of Bryce and his late brother David alive. NFL 360 Feature on Former Penn State Defensive End Adisa Isaac: NFL Network's Emmy-winning series "NFL 360" tells the story of former Penn State defensive end Adisa Isaac, who honors his mother's resilience and dedication to caring for his three non-verbal siblings.

NFL Digital Media Draft Week Coverage

NFL Digital Media has you covered for the 2024 NFL Draft with an array of options to follow events from Detroit across multiple platforms and devices.

NFL.com's "Draft Tracker" has live coverage of every selection in the draft, including video and analysis of the picks as they happen, and NFL.com provides a running list of the best prospects available based off of Daniel Jeremiah's Top 150 prospect rankings.

Throughout the week, NFL.com provides the following written coverage:

NFL.com's "Around the NFL" news writers track the latest trades, draft buzz and team roster updates leading up to and during all three days of the 2024 NFL Draft.

New Mock Drafts from NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks, Charles Davis, Lance Zierlein, Peter Schrager and Eric Edholm.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah reveals his Top 150 prospects for the 2024 NFL Draft.

In-depth analysis from NFL Media's columnists, analysts and writers, including Judy Battista, Jeffri Chadiha and Gregg Rosenthal.

Bucky Brooks and Eric Edholm offer instant analysis for every pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Chad Reuter provides his quick-snap grades at the end of each day of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Next Gen Stats team provides its best value selections after the first two days of the 2024 NFL Draft.