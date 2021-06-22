Around the NFL

NFL matches Raiders DE Carl Nassib's $100K donation to The Trevor Project

Published: Jun 22, 2021 at 04:47 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

With Carl Nassib﻿'s groundbreaking announcement came a purposeful pledge. Now the NFL has matched it.

The league announced Tuesday it too is donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project, which is the leading national organization centered on crisis and suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning youth.

"The NFL is committed to year-long efforts around diversity, equity, and inclusion," the league said in a statement. "We proudly support the LGBQT+ community and will continue to work alongside the Trevor Project and our other community partners to further enhance our collective work and commitment to this space."

Nassib, a sixth-year defensive end with Las Vegas, became the first active player in NFL history Monday to come out as gay. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and the Raiders soon issued statements in support of Nassib.

The 28-year-old lineman said he is partnering with The Trevor Project to promote suicide prevention services for the LGBTQ community, noting that young LGBTQ kids are about five times more likely than their straight friends to consider suicide.

"For someone like me, who has been so lucky and cherishes every day, it brings me incredible sadness to think that out LGBTQ youth are at such an elevated risk for suicide," Nassib said in an Instagram post. "I feel an immense responsibility to help in any way I can -- and you can too. Studies have shown that all it takes is one accepting adult to decrease the risk of an LGBTQ kid attempting suicide by 40%. Whether you're a friend, a parent, a coach or a teammate -- you can be that person."

Related Content

news

Roundup: Buccaneers sign first-round OLB Joe Tryon to rookie deal

The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their first-round pick under contract. The team announced it signed Joe Tryon, the No. 32 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, to his four-year rookie contract.
news

Nate Ebner withdraws from contention for U.S. Olympic rugby team due to injury

Veteran NFL defensive back and special teamer ﻿Nate Ebner﻿ won't participate in the Olympics this time around. Ebner, currently a free agent, announced an injury will keep him from trying out for the USA Rugby team headed to the Tokyo Olympics.
news

Free agent WR Golden Tate's wish list includes Titans, Colts, Rams

﻿Golden Tate﻿ remains a free agent months after being released by the Giants following two years of disappointing production, but he's eyeing a few potential landing spots.
news

James Conner: Cardinals RB tandem 'can be one of the best in the league'

Running back ﻿James Conner﻿ spent the past three seasons as the Steelers' workhorse when healthy. Now the 26-year-old joins a Cardinals club where he'll share a backfield with ﻿Chase Edmonds﻿.
news

Jon Gruden praises Carl Nassib: 'What makes a man different is what makes him great'

After Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib became the league's first openly gay player, owner Mark Davis and head coach Jon Gruden praised his courage. 
news

Raiders DL Carl Nassib becomes first active NFL player to come out as gay

﻿Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib has made NFL history as the first active player to come out as gay. The Raiders defensive lineman, a league veteran of five years, made the announcement on Monday via Instagram. 
news

Cardinals rookie Zaven Collins arrested for reckless driving in Arizona

Arizona Cardinals rookie linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested Sunday for excessive speed and reckless driving, the Scottsdale (Ariz.) Police Department confirmed to NFL.com.
news

Eli Manning back with Giants in business operations, fan engagement roles; will have number retired

Longtime franchise quarterback Eli Manning will return to the Giants in an off-the-field role, the team announced Monday. New York also announced Manning's number would be retired and he'd be enshrined in the Giants Ring of Honor.
news

Free agent guard Trai Turner: 'I'm back at 100 percent' 

After one abbreviated season with the Chargers that was rife with injury, free agent guard Trai Turner is still looking for a team, but has proclaimed himself healthy and ready to go.
news

Chargers' Justin Herbert looking forward to offense that puts 'a lot more' on the QB

How new Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi tailors his offense to fit Justin Herbert will be critical once training camp opens in July. So far, Herbert is a fan of the added responsibility that comes with the new offense. 
news

Sean McVay: Rams are 'not gonna run away from the expectations' 

On paper, the Rams should be one of the Buccaneers' biggest threats in the NFC to a potential repeat. In an interview with The MMQB, coach Sean McVay said he and his club embrace those expectations.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW