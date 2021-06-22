NFL matches Raiders DE Carl Nassib's $100K donation to The Trevor Project

With Carl Nassib﻿'s groundbreaking announcement came a purposeful pledge. Now the NFL has matched it.

The league announced Tuesday it too is donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project, which is the leading national organization centered on crisis and suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning youth.

"The NFL is committed to year-long efforts around diversity, equity, and inclusion," the league said in a statement. "We proudly support the LGBQT+ community and will continue to work alongside the Trevor Project and our other community partners to further enhance our collective work and commitment to this space."

Nassib, a sixth-year defensive end with Las Vegas, became the first active player in NFL history Monday to come out as gay. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and the Raiders soon issued statements in support of Nassib.

The 28-year-old lineman said he is partnering with The Trevor Project to promote suicide prevention services for the LGBTQ community, noting that young LGBTQ kids are about five times more likely than their straight friends to consider suicide.