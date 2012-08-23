'NFL Kickoff 2012 presented by Bud Light' to celebrate Giants

The NBC show will feature performances by Grammy Award-winning artists Mariah Carey and No Doubt from a specially-constructed stage in front of 30 Rockefeller Plaza, above the iconic statue of Prometheus facing toward Fifth Avenue. Mariah Carey, who leads all solo artists with an unprecedented 18 No. 1 Hot 100 singles, recently released her new single "Triumphant (Get 'Em)." No Doubt's new album 'Push And Shove" will be released September 25 and their chart-topping single "Settle Down' is out now. More information on how fans can watch the free concert will be announced shortly.