NFL intends to not discipline players for offseason 'high-risk COVID conduct'

The NFLPA informed players Saturday night that the NFL doesn't intend to discipline players for "high-risk COVID conduct" during the offseason, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per an informed source.

Pelissero added that activities such as going to bars and indoor events would fall under that category. This development means any players that return to team facilities next week for in-person offseason workouts won't have to live in quarantine, he noted.

Last season, teams and the league fined players for a variety of off-field conduct that violated COVID-19 protocols. Former Washington and current Steelers QB ﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿ received one of the heavier punishments for such behavior after he was fined $40K and stripped of his captainship.

The news comes at the end of a busy week that saw the NFLPA advise players not to show up for the voluntary sessions. So far, players from 18 teams have issued statements through the union saying all or most of them won’t participate.

Pelissero also reported Saturday's NFLPA memo states that the NFL maintains clubs still have the right to discipline players for violating protocols inside facilities, such as refusal to wear a mask.