NFL instant replay must be improved: Here's my three-part plan

Does anyone know what a catch is anymore? Every time I hear an explanation of the "continuation of the process" rule, I roll my eyes and start cursing under my breath. It sounds like four lawyers trying to create a rule, because, well, that's essentially what it is. As an analyst for FOX, I worked the Calvin Johnson game against the Bears back in 2010, which brought the "catch or no catch?" debate to the forefront in the first place. Later, I tried to explain the ruling to my then-90-year-old mother, who lived to watch games on Sunday. Her response was classic: "Oh, my -- that just doesn't make sense." She was right. The NFL rulebook is the longest and most complicated in sports, and even some coaches don't fully understand it. That should change.