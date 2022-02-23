NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Feb. 23

Siran Neal has grown into a special teams ace for the Buffalo Bills. He's now being paid like one, too.
The Bills agreed to terms with Neal on a three-year deal worth a maximum value of $10.9 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported. The tam later confirmed the pact.
Neal recorded a career-high 12 tackles on special teams this past season. He also forced a fumble on kickoff coverage and recovered a fumble on punt coverage. He registered 23 tackles in total, occasionally filling in as a cornerback for one of the top defenses in the league.
Neal has been a model of durability over his four seasons, appearing in 64 of a possible 65 games.
Roster news
- The Green Bay Packers restructured the contract of nose tackle Kenny Clark, clearing $10.8 million of cap space for 2022, Pelissero reported.
Coaching moves
- The Baltimore Ravens hired five new assistant coaches: Mike Devlin (assistant offensive line), George Godsey (tight ends), Rob Leonard (outside linebackers), Zach Orr (inside linebackers) and Ryan Osborn (defensive quality control).