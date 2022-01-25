NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Jan. 25

Around the NFL

Wide receiver Josh Gordon has cleared waivers and is re-signing with the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

It was an expected move as Pelissero reported Monday that the team's intention was to get him back on the practice squad if he was not claimed after being waived.

Gordon was inactive in each of the Chiefs' playoff games so far and in the regular season saw action in 12 games with seven starts, five receptions on 14 targets for 32 yards and a touchdown.

As noted by Pelissero Monday, Gordon will receive the same playoff check plus a practice squad check for the duration of the playoffs because he was on the 53-man roster for eight games,

Roster moves

  • The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday the signing of 10 free agents who were on the practice squad this season, including quarterbacks ﻿Kurt Benkert﻿ and ﻿Danny Etling﻿.
  • The New England Patriots signed defensive lineman ﻿Daniel Ekuale﻿, who played in seven games this season, to a reserve/future contract.
  • The San Francisco 49ers waived defensive back Jarrod Wilson. Wilson played in four games for the Niners and was with the Jets earlier in the season.

