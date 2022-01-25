NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Jan. 25

Wide receiver Josh Gordon has cleared waivers and is re-signing with the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

It was an expected move as Pelissero reported Monday that the team's intention was to get him back on the practice squad if he was not claimed after being waived.

Gordon was inactive in each of the Chiefs' playoff games so far and in the regular season saw action in 12 games with seven starts, five receptions on 14 targets for 32 yards and a touchdown.