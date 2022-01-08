NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Jan. 8

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to win and some help to get in the playoffs. They got some help on the former front Saturday.

Cornerback Joe Haden and center Kendrick Green were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Both are starters for Pittsburgh, which takes on Baltimore in a must-win Week 18 for both teams. The Steelers' path to a postseason bid is a bit easier -- they need a victory coupled with a Jaguars win over the Colts and the Chargers-Raiders game to not end in a tie.

Having Haden and Green should better their cause against the Ravens. The veteran corner has seen his usage increase since returning from a midseason foot injury. Green had started every game of his rookie campaign before last week.