NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Jan. 8

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to win and some help to get in the playoffs. They got some help on the former front Saturday.
Cornerback Joe Haden and center Kendrick Green were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Both are starters for Pittsburgh, which takes on Baltimore in a must-win Week 18 for both teams. The Steelers' path to a postseason bid is a bit easier -- they need a victory coupled with a Jaguars win over the Colts and the Chargers-Raiders game to not end in a tie.
Having Haden and Green should better their cause against the Ravens. The veteran corner has seen his usage increase since returning from a midseason foot injury. Green had started every game of his rookie campaign before last week.
Pittsburgh won't have reserve wideout James Washington, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Injuries/COVID-19
- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and defensive tackle D.J. Reader (rest) have been ruled out versus the Browns.
- Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward, who was listed as questionable with a groin injury, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. Linebacker Malcolm Smith was also placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Running back D'Ernest Johnson was activated from the COVID list.
- The Denver Broncos announced kicker Brandon McManus and punter Sam Martin have been medically cleared to play Saturday versus the Chiefs.
- New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee) has been downgraded to out for Sunday versus the Dolphins
Roster moves
- The Cincinnati Bengals elevated quarterback Jake Browning, defensive tackle Mike Daniels, kicker Elliott Fry, safety Trayvon Henderson, defensive end Noah Spence, guard Keaton Sutherland, wideout Trent Taylor and defensive tackle Renell Wren.
- The Cleveland Browns elevated cornerback Brian Allen, safety Adrian Colbert, cornerback Herb Miller, defensive end Curtis Weaver and guard Hjalte Froholdt from the practice squad.
- The Tennessee Titans are elevating running back Jordan Wilkins, defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand for Sunday's game versus the Texans. Defensive lineman Kevin Strong has also been promoted to the active roster.