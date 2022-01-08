Around the NFL

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Jan. 8

Published: Jan 08, 2022 at 01:52 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to win and some help to get in the playoffs. They got some help on the former front Saturday.

Cornerback Joe Haden and center Kendrick Green were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Both are starters for Pittsburgh, which takes on Baltimore in a must-win Week 18 for both teams. The Steelers' path to a postseason bid is a bit easier -- they need a victory coupled with a Jaguars win over the Colts and the Chargers-Raiders game to not end in a tie.

Having Haden and Green should better their cause against the Ravens. The veteran corner has seen his usage increase since returning from a midseason foot injury. Green had started every game of his rookie campaign before last week.

Pittsburgh won't have reserve wideout James Washington, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Cincinnati Bengals quarterback ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ and defensive tackle ﻿D.J. Reader﻿ (rest) have been ruled out versus the Browns.
  • Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward, who was listed as questionable with a groin injury, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. Linebacker Malcolm Smith was also placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Running back D'Ernest Johnson was activated from the COVID list.
  • The Denver Broncos announced kicker Brandon McManus and punter Sam Martin have been medically cleared to play Saturday versus the Chiefs.
  • New England Patriots linebacker ﻿Dont'a Hightower﻿ (knee) has been downgraded to out for Sunday versus the Dolphins

Roster moves

  • The Cincinnati Bengals elevated quarterback Jake Browning, defensive tackle Mike Daniels, kicker Elliott Fry, safety Trayvon Henderson, defensive end Noah Spence, guard Keaton Sutherland, wideout Trent Taylor and defensive tackle Renell Wren.
  • The Cleveland Browns elevated cornerback Brian Allen, safety Adrian Colbert, cornerback Herb Miller, defensive end Curtis Weaver and guard Hjalte Froholdt from the practice squad.
  • The Tennessee Titans are elevating running back Jordan Wilkins, defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand for Sunday's game versus the Texans. Defensive lineman Kevin Strong has also been promoted to the active roster.

Related Content

news

Titans not activating RB Derrick Henry for Sunday's game vs. Texans

Derrick Henry returned to practice this week. He'll need more time before he's back on the playing field. The Titans announced they did not activate their All-Pro back Saturday and he will thus not play versus the Texans in Week 18.
news

Week 18 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out each team's injury report for Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Former Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown officially a free agent after clearing waivers

Veteran wideout Antonio Brown cleared waivers on Friday, officially making it possible for him to sign with a team of his choosing in the months ahead after being released by the Buccaneers.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) questionable vs. Rams; Shanahan declines to reveal 49ers' starting QB

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said QB ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ is questionable to play with a thumb injury on his throwing hand, leaving a cloud of uncertainty hanging above a must-win game for a club seeking to grab the last available playoff spot in the NFC. Shanahan would not reveal San Francisco's likely starter for Week 18.
news

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard, CB Trevon Diggs, S Jayron Kearse ruled out vs. Eagles

If the NFC East champion Cowboys are to improve their playoff seeding on the final weekend of the season, they'll have to do it without three key performers. RB Tony Pollard, CB ﻿Trevon Diggs﻿ and safety ﻿Jayron Kearse﻿ will not travel with the team and have been ruled out for Saturday against Philadelphia.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Jan. 7

With Lamar Jackson still nursing an ankle sprain, ﻿Tyler Huntley﻿ will get the starting nod for the second week in a row and third time in four games for the Ravens. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Jaguars to interview Alabama OC Bill O'Brien for HC vacancy next week

Add former Texans coach Bill O'Brien to the extensive list of potential hires for the Jaguars' head coaching vacancy. The club plans to interview O'Brien, now the OC at Alabama, next week following the Crimson Tide's appearance in Monday's College Football Playoff national championship game, per Ian Rapoport.
news

Kevin Byard says Titans seek No. 1 seed, 'revenge' vs. Texans: 'We know what's at stake'

With a win over Houston, Tennessee will secure the conference's top seed and home-field advantage in the playoffs. Safety ﻿Kevin Byard﻿ earned his second Pro Bowl selection this season and is fully aware of how important Sunday can be for the Titans.
news

Steelers LB T.J. Watt aware of historic opportunity ahead of him Sunday: 'I only get one chance at this'

In 2020, it appeared as if T.J. Watt would take home the Defensive Player of the Year award his older brother, J.J., has won three times. Then, Aaron Donald swooped in to take the award for the third time in his career. This time around, there might not be room for Donald to steal Watt's shine.
news

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater not planning to retire after season-ending concussion

Two concussions punctuated ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿'s season, but as far as he's concerned, they won't be the period on the end of his career. The Broncos QB is undeterred by what has been a trying seventh pro season, and intends to be back in 2022, be it in Denver or elsewhere.
news

Jets OC Mike LaFleur takes '100 percent' of blame for strange fourth-down call in loss to Buccaneers

New York was in line to pull off quite an upset on Sunday at MetLife Stadium and had the defending Super Bowl champions on the ropes. The Jets might have been able to take it the full distance if their offensive play-caller had communicated better.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW