NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Dec. 4

The Indianapolis Colts will be without their Pro Bowl center in Week 13.
Ryan Kelly was placed on the reserve/COVID list on Saturday, the team announced. He will not be available for Sunday's road game against the Houston Texans.
Kelly had played in every game for the Colts in 2021, attributing to the league's fourth-best ground attack at 144.5 rushing yards per game. Danny Pinter is next in line on the Colts' depth chart.
Although the Colts will lose Kelly for at least one game, safety Khari Willis will make his return after being activated from injured reserve on Saturday. Willis was placed on IR on Nov. 4 and is set to play after practicing in full all week. In seven games this season, Willis has 40 tackles, two interceptions, 1.5 sacks and three passes defensed. In a correlating move, S Josh Jones was waived.
Injuries/COVID
- The Pittsburgh Steelers activated pass rusher T.J. Watt from the reserve/COVID list and can play Sunday versus the Ravens.
- The Carolina Panthers placed linebacker Frankie Luvu on the reserve/COVID list.
- The Kansas City Chiefs announced offensive line coach Andy Heck and defensive quality control coach Alex Whittingham will miss Sunday's game due to COVID protocols. Assistant OL coach Corey Matthaei will fill Heck's role while multiple members of the defensive staff will fill Whittingham's absence, the team announced.
- The Minnesota Vikings announced linebacker Eric Kendricks (biceps) has been downgraded to out for Week 13 versus Detroit. Running back Kene Nwangwu (illness) has been ruled as questionable. Defensive backs coach Karl Scott will miss Sunday's game due to COVID-19 protocols. Assistant DBs coach Roy Anderson will assume his role on game day. The team also activated defensive tackle Michael Pierce from injured reserve
- The Cincinnati Bengals placed wideout Auden Tate on injured reserve.
- The Los Angeles Rams placed running back Buddy Howell on injured reserve.
Roster moves
- The Washington Football Team elevated running back Wendell Smallwood and center Jon Toth to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's road tilt versus Las Vegas.
- The Cincinnati Bengals signed running back Trayveon Williams to the active roster from the practice squad. The team also elevated guard Keaton Sutherland and wideout Pooka Williams Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game in Houston.
- The Los Angeles Rams elevated wideout Brandon Powell and running back Mekhi Sargent from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game versus Jacksonville.
- The Minnesota Vikings elevated fullback Jake Bargas and safety Myles Dorn to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's road game in Detroit. Defensive end Kenny Willekes was activated as a COVID-19 replacement. The team also waived DE Eddie Yarbrough.