NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Dec. 4

The Indianapolis Colts will be without their Pro Bowl center in Week 13.

Ryan Kelly was placed on the reserve/COVID list on Saturday, the team announced. He will not be available for Sunday's road game against the Houston Texans.

Kelly had played in every game for the Colts in 2021, attributing to the league's fourth-best ground attack at 144.5 rushing yards per game. Danny Pinter is next in line on the Colts' depth chart.