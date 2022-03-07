NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, March 7

The Carolina Panthers have a considerable amount of cap space to address their many needs this offseason, notably at quarterback. They created a bit more room by moving money around with one of their best players.

The club announced Monday that it has restructured linebacker Shaq Thompson﻿'s contract. It's the second year in a row the Panthers re-did the four-year, $54 million pact Thompson signed near the end of the 2019 season.

More guaranteed money is a deserving reward for the veteran linebacker, as he led a defensive unit that made considerable strides in 2021 from the previous campaign. Thompson topped 100 tackles for the third consecutive season, while adding nine tackles for loss, five passes defensed and a career-high two interceptions.