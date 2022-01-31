NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Jan. 31

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah was sidelined for most of the AFC Championship Game. He might be available for the Super Bowl.

Coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Uzomah came out of Sunday's win over the Chiefs with an MCL sprain, calling his outlook "encouraging." It gives Uzomah a chance to play in Super Bowl LVI versus the Rams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Uzomah had to be carted to the locker room during the first quarter of the AFC title game after exiting the field in noticeable pain. He underwent an MRI afterward to determine whether he suffered more extensive damage to his knee, per Rapoport. With two weeks to recover, the seventh-year veteran could return in time for the biggest game of his career.