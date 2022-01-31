NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Jan. 31

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah was sidelined for most of the AFC Championship Game. He might be available for the Super Bowl.
Coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Uzomah came out of Sunday's win over the Chiefs with an MCL sprain, calling his outlook "encouraging." It gives Uzomah a chance to play in Super Bowl LVI versus the Rams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Uzomah had to be carted to the locker room during the first quarter of the AFC title game after exiting the field in noticeable pain. He underwent an MRI afterward to determine whether he suffered more extensive damage to his knee, per Rapoport. With two weeks to recover, the seventh-year veteran could return in time for the biggest game of his career.
He's in the midst of what is easily his best season. Uzomah set career highs in receptions (49), yards (493) and touchdowns (five) during the regular season, making him the team's fourth leading receiver. Over the Bengals' first two playoff games, he tallied 13 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown.
Injuries
- Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee, who exited early in Sunday's win over the 49ers, appears to have avoided any significant damage to his knee, Rapoport reported. The injury does leave his availability for Super Bowl LVI up in the air, Rapoport added.
Coaching staff moves
- The Carolina Panthers hired James Campen as its new offensive line coach. Campen has been an NFL O-line coach for the past 15 seasons, including 12 years with the Packers, followed by one-year stints with the Browns, Chargers and Texans.
- The Green Bay Packers officially announced offensive line coach Adam Stenavich has been promoted to offensive coordinator. He's been with the Packers for the past three seasons, following a two-year stint as an assistant O-line coach with the 49ers.