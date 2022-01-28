NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Jan. 28

Tyrann Mathieu continues to trend toward playing in Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

The Kansas City Chiefs safety was a full participant in practice for the second day in a row. While Mathieu remans in the concussion protocol, coach Andy Reid expressed optimism Friday that the Pro Bowler will be cleared against the Bengals. Honey Badger was officially listed as questionable.

"We think he'll be ready to roll," Reid told reporters.

The Chiefs certainly need him. Mathieu's absence was pronounced in the Divisional Round, as Kansas City's defense surrendered touchdowns -- all through the air -- on four of the Bills' final six possessions. The veteran star played just seven snaps before his helmet collided with Jarran Reed﻿'s knee.

Mathieu, who's played a vital role in the Chiefs' Super Bowl runs the past two years, recently earned his third Pro Bowl selection after tallying 76 tackles, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries in the regular season.