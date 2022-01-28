NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Jan. 28

Around the NFL

Tyrann Mathieu continues to trend toward playing in Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

The Kansas City Chiefs safety was a full participant in practice for the second day in a row. While Mathieu remans in the concussion protocol, coach Andy Reid expressed optimism Friday that the Pro Bowler will be cleared against the Bengals. Honey Badger was officially listed as questionable.

"We think he'll be ready to roll," Reid told reporters.

The Chiefs certainly need him. Mathieu's absence was pronounced in the Divisional Round, as Kansas City's defense surrendered touchdowns -- all through the air -- on four of the Bills' final six possessions. The veteran star played just seven snaps before his helmet collided with Jarran Reed﻿'s knee.

Mathieu, who's played a vital role in the Chiefs' Super Bowl runs the past two years, recently earned his third Pro Bowl selection after tallying 76 tackles, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries in the regular season.

Running back Darrel Williams (toe) is also questionable.

  • Cincinnati Bengals wideout Stanley Morgan (hamstring) and defensive end Cam Cameron Sample (groin) are doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. Defensive tackle Josh Tupou (knee) is questionable.
  • Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said left tackle Andrew Whitworth and linebacker Ernest Jones will be good to go for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the 49ers. Wideout Van Jefferson and safety Taylor Rapp will be questionable, and offensive lineman Joe Noteboom will be doubtful.
  • San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) did not practice Friday and will be listed as questionable versus the Rams. "Came out for walkthrough and was adamant he's going," Shanahan said. "Was that way last time, too (when he was inactive Week 18 against the Rams). I'd be surprised if he doesn't (play), but I was surprised last time. I was also surprised he was able to finish game Saturday."

  • The Atlanta Falcons released offensive lineman Matt Gono﻿. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported it was a mutual decision, as it gives Gono, whose contract was set to expire and who is recovered from shoulder surgery, a headstart on free agency.

Saints GM on life after Sean Payton: 'We don't see it as a wholesale culture change, roster change'

Following Sean Payton stepping down as the Saints coach after 15 seasons, general manager Mickey Loomis is tasked with finding the next great leader in the Bayou. The GM said he's not worried about getting a late start in his coaching search compared to the eight other clubs with openings. 
Steelers GM Kevin Colbert to step down after 2022 NFL Draft

Steelers owner Art Rooney II announced general manager Kevin Colbert will be stepping down, as well. Colbert will remain in his current role through this year's NFL draft, a plan that was first reported by NFL Network.
Jerry Jones: Mike McCarthy's status as Cowboys coach never in question; Dan Quinn gets extension

Mike McCarthy will be back as coach of the Dallas Cowboys in 2022, and according to club owner Jerry Jones, that's been the plan all along. DC Dan Quinn, who withdrew his name from consideration for multiple coaching jobs, has received a multi-year contract extension.
49ers OC Mike McDaniel: Trent Williams in motion is like 'a car is driving at you'

What's the scariest play an NFL defensive lineman could conjure? How about a 6-foot-5, 320-pound, nimble-footed All-Pro offensive lineman barreling towards him with a head of steam after going in motion? Just ask the Packers about 49ers OT Trent Williams.
Titans WR A.J. Brown to MLB's Padres: 'Sometimes I think about playing both sports again'

Titans star wideout A.J. Brown surely knows which sport butters his bread. But the former 19th-round draft pick of the San Diego Padres hinted via social media this week that he still has an itch for baseball.
Cooper Kupp vs. Deebo Samuel: Who will power their team to NFC title win?

Sunday's NFC Championship Game features two All-Pro receivers who have been keystones to their teams playing for the right to make the Super Bowl. The Rams' Cooper Kupp and the Niners' Deebo Samuel are unique talents who torture defenses with tackle-breaking power and route-running acumen. So, which one will be better Sunday?
Chiefs DT Chris Jones on rematch with Bengals: 'It's going to be a battle'

Sunday's AFC Championship rematch with the Bengals offers a chance for the Chiefs defense to avenge getting lit up by ﻿Joe Burrow﻿, ﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿ and the rest of the Bengals offense.
Aaron Donald: The only thing I'm lacking now is a Super Bowl championship

Aaron Donald has won three Defensive Player of the Year Awards, made eight Pro Bowls and seven first-team All-Pros. But the Rams defensive tackle is missing a Super Bowl championship.
Ravens hire Mike Macdonald to be new defensive coordinator

Baltimore announced Thursday night the hiring of Mike Macdonald as the team's new defensive coordinator. 
Panthers hire Chris Tabor as special teams coordinator

A former Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears special teams coordinator, Chris Tabor is the new Carolina Panthers special teams coordinator, the team announced Thursday night.
Raiders put in request to interview Patriots OC Josh McDaniels for vacant head coaching job

The Las Vegas Raiders have put in a request to interview the Patriots' offensive coordinator for their head-coaching opening, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, with the hope he interviews with the team this weekend. 
