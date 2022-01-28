NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Jan. 28

Tyrann Mathieu continues to trend toward playing in Sunday's AFC Championship Game.
The Kansas City Chiefs safety was a full participant in practice for the second day in a row. While Mathieu remans in the concussion protocol, coach Andy Reid expressed optimism Friday that the Pro Bowler will be cleared against the Bengals. Honey Badger was officially listed as questionable.
"We think he'll be ready to roll," Reid told reporters.
The Chiefs certainly need him. Mathieu's absence was pronounced in the Divisional Round, as Kansas City's defense surrendered touchdowns -- all through the air -- on four of the Bills' final six possessions. The veteran star played just seven snaps before his helmet collided with Jarran Reed's knee.
Mathieu, who's played a vital role in the Chiefs' Super Bowl runs the past two years, recently earned his third Pro Bowl selection after tallying 76 tackles, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries in the regular season.
Running back Darrel Williams (toe) is also questionable.
Injuries
- Cincinnati Bengals wideout Stanley Morgan (hamstring) and defensive end Cam Cameron Sample (groin) are doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. Defensive tackle Josh Tupou (knee) is questionable.
- Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said left tackle Andrew Whitworth and linebacker Ernest Jones will be good to go for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the 49ers. Wideout Van Jefferson and safety Taylor Rapp will be questionable, and offensive lineman Joe Noteboom will be doubtful.
- San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) did not practice Friday and will be listed as questionable versus the Rams. "Came out for walkthrough and was adamant he's going," Shanahan said. "Was that way last time, too (when he was inactive Week 18 against the Rams). I'd be surprised if he doesn't (play), but I was surprised last time. I was also surprised he was able to finish game Saturday."
Roster moves
- The Atlanta Falcons released offensive lineman Matt Gono. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported it was a mutual decision, as it gives Gono, whose contract was set to expire and who is recovered from shoulder surgery, a headstart on free agency.