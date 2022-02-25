NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Feb. 25

The Carolina Panthers re-signed tight end Ian Thomas to a new three-year contract ahead of the start of free agency next month, the club announced Friday.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the pact is worth a total of $16.95 million with $6.435 million cash in the first year and $8 million fully guaranteed, per a source informed of the deal.
It's a very strong deal for Thomas, who is coming off an 18-catch 188-yard season in 2021.
New offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo's system leans on the tight end position, particularly blocking. The deal indicates the Panthers clearly view Thomas as an ideal fit.
In four years with the Panthers after becoming a fourth-round pick in 2018, Thomas has generated 90 catches for 802 yards and four TDs. The Indiana product got off to a strong start as a rookie, netting 333 yards and two TDs with 36 receptions. He hasn't come close to those figures the past three years but is a stellar blocking TE.
Thomas and Tommy Tremble, a 2021 third-round pick, project as the Panthers' top tight ends heading into 2022.
Roster moves
- The Philadelphia Eagles signed veteran defensive lineman Renell Wren.
Coaching moves
- A familiar face could be heading back to the AFC South. Fan-favorite Reggie Wayne is under consideration to join the Indianapolis Colts as wide receivers coach, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Wayne starred as a receiver for the Peyton Manning- and Andre Luck-led Colts teams, totaling 1,070 catches, 14,345 and 82 touchdowns in 14 seasons.
- The Kansas City Chiefs hired former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy as a senior assistant/quarterbacks coach. Nagy previously was the Chiefs QB coach from 2013-2015 before a promotion to OC for 2016-2017.
- San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello is headed to the University of Kentucky to be the team's offensive coordinator, Pelissero reported. The 49ers have now lost both their 2021 offensive coordinator (Mike McDaniel) and QB coach as the club potentially transitions under center from Jimmy Garoppolo to Trey Lance.