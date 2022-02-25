NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Feb. 25

The Carolina Panthers re-signed tight end Ian Thomas to a new three-year contract ahead of the start of free agency next month, the club announced Friday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the pact is worth a total of $16.95 million with $6.435 million cash in the first year and $8 million fully guaranteed, per a source informed of the deal.

It's a very strong deal for Thomas, who is coming off an 18-catch 188-yard season in 2021.

New offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo's system leans on the tight end position, particularly blocking. The deal indicates the Panthers clearly view Thomas as an ideal fit.

In four years with the Panthers after becoming a fourth-round pick in 2018, Thomas has generated 90 catches for 802 yards and four TDs. The Indiana product got off to a strong start as a rookie, netting 333 yards and two TDs with 36 receptions. He hasn't come close to those figures the past three years but is a stellar blocking TE.