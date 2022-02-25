Ex-Bears head coach Matt Nagy returns to Chiefs as senior assistant/QB coach

Matt Nagy is returning to Kansas City.

The Chiefs announced the hiring of the ex-Chicago Bears head coach as a senior assistant/quarterbacks coach on Friday.

K.C. had an opening at the QB coach spot after Mike Kafka left to join the New York Giants as offensive coordinator.

The Chiefs were a logical landing spot for Nagy, who spent 10 seasons with Andy Reid in Philadelphia and Kansas City before becoming the Bears head coach in 2018.

Nagy was the Chiefs QB coach from 2013-2015 before a promotion to OC for 2016-2017 when Doug Pederson left for the Eagles.

Following Thursday's news that Eric Bieniemy would return as offensive coordinator on a 1-year contract, the Chiefs added Nagy to help fill out the staff.