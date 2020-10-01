NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

NFL informs clubs of enhanced protocols for teams possibly exposed to COVID-19

Published: Oct 01, 2020 at 06:03 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Enhanced measures will be put into place by the NFL going forward as it relates to NFL teams, such as the Minnesota Vikings, after possible exposure to the novel coronavirus, according to a league memo sent to all 32 teams Thursday.

The memo, obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, began as a reminder and emphasis upon the fact that daily testing for COVID-19 does not prevent players from contracting it and stressed wearing facial coverings, social distancing and hand washing.

Among the notable protocols for teams possibly exposed will be daily point of care testing, only virtual meetings, the wearing of face masks on the field by players and staff at all times, gloves for every player with the exception of the quarterback's throwing hand and no team or player gatherings away from the facility.

"The is one simple rule to remember: act as if every person you come into contact with has a COVID infection and take appropriate precautions," per the memo.

The memo comes after multiple Tennessee Titans players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 following their Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings causing their Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers to be postponed The Vikings, who returned to their team facility Thursday, are following the protocols outlined in the memo in the hopes of mitigating their risk of exposure, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

