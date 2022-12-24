NFL informed Commanders that officials should have called DPI on final play in loss to Giants

Published: Dec 24, 2022 at 06:55 AM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Pelissero_Tom_1400x1000
by Ian Rapoport & Tom Pelissero

The NFL told the Commanders that officials should have called defensive pass interference on Washington's final offensive play in last week's loss to the Giants, sources say.

The play in question was an incomplete pass into the end zone on fourth-and-6 with 56 seconds left intended for receiver Curtis Samuel, who had Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes' arms draped around his shoulders. No flag was thrown, and New York kneeled twice to seal a 20-12 triumph.

In a pool report after the game, referee John Hussey said of the no-call, which quickly went viral: "Pass interference is a judgment call. To the officials it didn't rise to what they felt was a restriction, thus they didn't call it. That's basically the bottom line there."

However, sources say the league acknowledged that it should have been a foul, which would have given Washington another chance for a touchdown and potential tying two-point conversion.

That play was just one of several controversial officiating decisions in the game that went against the Commanders.

Officials flagged wide receiver Jahan Dotson for offensive pass interference in the third quarter, wiping out a two-point conversion to Samuel. Washington settled for a longer extra point try, and Joey Slye missed wide right. Then, two plays before the final incompletion to Samuel, Brian Robinson's 1-yard touchdown run was wiped out by an illegal formation penalty against receiver Terry McLaurin, who was shown in replays appearing to confirm with the official who threw the flag that he was aligned legally.

The loss dropped Washington to 7-6-1 -- a game behind the rival Giants -- and into the seventh and final playoff position entering today's game at San Francisco.

Follow Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Follow Tom Pelissero on Twitter

Related Content

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson's return could hinge on AFC playoff race

While much is up in the air regarding Ravens QB Lamar Jackson's potential return from a PCL sprain, some of the decision-making regarding when he's back on the field could hinge on what's at stake for Baltimore in the playoff race, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Bill O'Brien emerging as option for Patriots offensive coordinator in 2023

Bill O'Brien, the current offensive coordinator at Alabama, is a strong option for a return to the New England Patriots in 2023, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Injury roundup: Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson, Jakobi Meyers expected to play Saturday vs. Bengals

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is likely to play Saturday against Cincinnati, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is also likely to play, but RB Damien Harris is a game-time decision.

news

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill underwent surgery on ankle, determined to return vs. Jaguars in Week 18

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill had surgery this week in an effort to make it back in time for a Week 18 matchup versus Jacksonville that could determine who wins the AFC South, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE