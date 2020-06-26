NFL hopes to present revised proposal rewarding minority development in fall 

The NFL competition committee hopes to present a revised proposal to reward teams for identifying and developing minority coaches and executives at the Fall League Meeting in October, league executive vice president of football ops Troy Vincent told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Friday.

The league is still receiving feedback from teams and external experts, per Pelissero, but the proposal is alive for the next hiring cycle following the 2020 season.

Vincent told Pelissero the resolution received multiple amendments before it was tabled in May -- including the amendment that would give teams enhanced draft stock for hiring minority candidates as head coaches or primary football executives (i.e. general managers).

In May, the NFL expanded the Rooney Rule to require clubs to interview at least two external minority candidates for head coaching openings and at least one minority candidate for any coordinator job.

In addition, teams must interview one external minority candidate for senior football operations and general manager jobs. Teams and the NFL league office must also include minorities and/or female applicants for senior-level positions, including club president jobs.