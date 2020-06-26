Around the NFL

Friday, Jun 26, 2020 05:46 PM

NFL hopes to present revised proposal rewarding minority development in fall 

NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The NFL competition committee hopes to present a revised proposal to reward teams for identifying and developing minority coaches and executives at the Fall League Meeting in October, league executive vice president of football ops Troy Vincent told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Friday.

The league is still receiving feedback from teams and external experts, per Pelissero, but the proposal is alive for the next hiring cycle following the 2020 season.

Vincent told Pelissero the resolution received multiple amendments before it was tabled in May -- including the amendment that would give teams enhanced draft stock for hiring minority candidates as head coaches or primary football executives (i.e. general managers).

In May, the NFL expanded the Rooney Rule to require clubs to interview at least two external minority candidates for head coaching openings and at least one minority candidate for any coordinator job.

In addition, teams must interview one external minority candidate for senior football operations and general manager jobs. Teams and the NFL league office must also include minorities and/or female applicants for senior-level positions, including club president jobs.

NFL owners also approved a resolution in May that ends a club's ability to block assistant coaches from interviewing for coordinator jobs with other teams.

Related Content

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
news

Teams having conversations with associates of Colin Kaepernick

As interested teams continue to do research on Colin Kaepernick, there are conversations happening with friends and associates of the free-agent quarterback, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday.
New England airs roundtable special of Patriots All Access
news

New England airs roundtable special of Patriots All Access

About two dozen members of the Patriots participated in roundtable conversations on racism in America as part of a special episode of Patriots All Access, which aired Friday night.
49ers first-rounders Javon Kinlaw, Brandon Aiyuk sign rookie contracts
news

49ers first-rounders Javon Kinlaw, Brandon Aiyuk sign rookie contracts

The San Francisco 49ers signed their two first-round picks Friday, inking DT Javon Kinlaw and WR Brandon Aiyuk four-year contract contracts.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders, 40-9. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Not much traction between Chris Jones, Chiefs on long-term deal

NFL Network's James Palmer reported Friday that there hasn't been much traction toward a long-term contract between franchise-tagged DT Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Darius Leonard says he was racially profiled at S.C. restaurant 
news

Darius Leonard says he was racially profiled at S.C. restaurant 

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard said Thursday that he and his family were racially profiled at a Florence, S.C., Chipotle and later asked to leave the restaurant.
Adam Gase: 'Yes, I want' Jamal Adams on the Jets
news

Adam Gase: 'Yes, I want' Jamal Adams on the Jets

Adam Gase isn't interested in discussing the Jamal Adams situation publicly. The New York Jets coach told reporters Friday in a conference call that he's keeping all discussions about the star safety's trade request in-house.  
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
news

Buccaneers LB Jason Pierre-Paul underwent minor knee surgery

Jason Pierre-Paul endured another surgery. This one is minor. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' pass-rusher underwent minor knee surgery this week, Tom Pelissero reports. 
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans defeated the Bills in overtime, 22-19. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Bills QB Josh Allen trying to bring early '90s vibes back to Buffalo

The aura surrounding the early '90s Buffalo teams that reached four straight Super Bowls will never leave Western New York. With Bills Mafia always raging despite some wayward seasons, QB Josh Allen wants to give fans that early '90s feel once again.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Riley Ridley stretches with teammates during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp at Halas Hall, Friday, May 3, 2019, in Lake Forest, Ill.
news

Bears WRs coach predicts big growth from Riley Ridley in 2020

Quarterback isn't the only question mark for the Bears' offense. The receiver depth chart is another aspect that must be shaken out during training camp. The man who WRs coach Mike Furrey sees making a big leap in 2020? Riley Ridley.
Williams: Haskins has better arm talent than QBs from past 2 drafts
news

Williams: Haskins has better arm talent than QBs from past 2 drafts

The Washington Redskins need Dwayne Haskins to take the next step in his second season, and senior executive Doug Williams believes he has tools to make a leap.
Matt Ryan: Falcons skill players 'right up there with' 2012 squad
news

Matt Ryan: Falcons skill players 'right up there with' 2012 squad

With Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley trailblazing the passing attack and the offseason additions of Todd Gurley and Hayden Hurst, Matt Ryan thinks the Falcons' offense is as talented as the 2012 squad's that almost reached the Super Bowl.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL